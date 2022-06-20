Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamarudeen "Kamaru" Usman was spotted with some football icons at the weekend.
UFC Champion Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos [Photos/Video]
Nigeria's Usman was all smiles with Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos in Miami.
Usman was at the DRV PNK Stadium, home of Major League Soccer (MLS) giants Inter Miami.
The 35-year-old was in attendance as Brazilian football legends Ronaldinho Gaucho and Roberto Carlos engaged in an exhibition match titled 'The Beautiful Game'.
Usman took to his official Instagram account to post pictures of his meeting with the football legends.
Usman meets Ronaldinho
Along with photos with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos and Éder Militão was a message by Usman on Instagram that said, "Weekend with the Football Legends."
The Beautiful Game exhibition game took place in the early hours of Sunday, June 19.
Usman was spotted in Miami ahead of his next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight against Leon Edwards.
The fight will take place on Saturday, August 20 at the 18,300-seat Vivint Arena home of NBA franchise the Utah Jazz.
Usman the reigning Middleweight champion is regarded as the best pound for pound fighter in the UFC and favored in the rematch against Edwards.
