UFC superstar Kamaru Usman spotted vibing passionately to Asake's song, 'Organize'

David Ben
The UFC former welterweight champion is a huge fan of Afrobeat sensation Asake, and has made no secret about it on his social media.

Kamar Usman vibes to Asake's song
Kamar Usman vibes to Asake's song

Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamarudeen Usman has always been true to his roots and shows it off from time to time.

The 35-year-old former UFC welterweight champion is also a huge fan of Afrobeats and has often times shared his admiration for some of the biggest Nigerian songs on the continent.

Usman previously featured in the music video for Burna Boy and Wizkid's hit song 'Ballon d'Or'.

However, the MMA fighter seems to be a fan of YBNL's artiste of the year Asake and was spotted vibing to a song of his debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe' which has been a huge success since its release this year.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman Pulse Nigeria

Usman posted a video of himself on his Instagram story on Monday, vibing passionately to the lyrics of the third track of the stellar 12-song project - Organize and also tagged the singer as well.

Usman was recently present at UFC 281 in the bout between his fellow Nigerian Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Adesanya lost his middleweight title after a TKO from Pereira at the fight.

Usman has since been recovering from the devastating headshot that Leon Edwards rendered him unconscious in front of 18,000 fans at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lak City, Utah, losing his welterweight title in the process as well.

Nigerian singer Asake
Nigerian singer Asake Nigerian singer Asake Pulse Live Kenya

Ahmed Ololade Asake, known better as ;Asake', is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and entertainer.

He rose to the limelight after releasing his now-hit song titled “Lady,” which he released at the beginning of 2020, Asake smelled the limelight after Broda Shaggi featured him in his song “Star,” which was released in 2019.

He got featured in popular Nigerian comedy influencer Broda Shaggi’s comedy videos for a time, and so he finally got a feature in his song.

He eventually got signed by the YBNL Nation record label on February 8th, 2022 by music star and mogul Olamide.

Since then, he's gone on to release consistent hits consecutively, like Sungba in which the remix featured Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion star Burna Boy, PBUY, Omo Ope, and Terminator amongst others.

In 2022 he released his debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe' and has constantly occupied foremost positions of local and continental music charts.

David Ben

