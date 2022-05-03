'Locked in a room who makes it out alive' - Kamaru Usman sends warning to Jake Paul and Canelo
Usman wants to know who will make it alive if locked in a room with Canelo and Jake Paul
Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamarudeen "Kamaru" Usman has sent a warning to potential opponents.
Usman took to social media to send a message to Mexican professional boxer Saúl Álvarez Barragán, popularly known as Canelo Álvarez and American social media personality and professional boxer Jake Paul
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder was mocked in a post by Paul on Twitter.
Usman sends warning to Jake Paul and Canelo
The post by Paul said, "Kamaru Usman: boxing is dying. Also Kamaru Usman: pls Canelo fight me for a payday."
The 34-year-old who recently teamed up with Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy at Madison Square Garden took to social media to respond to Paul.
In his message, Usman challenged both Paul and Canelo to a duel.
The message by Usman said, "You’re really good at this internet tough guy shit I give you that. 2 questions for you…
"1. You & Me locked in a room who makes it out alive?
"2. Saul & I locked in a room who makes it out alive?
"I like your energy though."
Paul would however respond jovially to the post by Usman with a message that said, "me and you locked in a room together. sounds like a good time to me I’ll bring the fuzzy handcuffs