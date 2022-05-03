WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Locked in a room who makes it out alive' - Kamaru Usman sends warning to Jake Paul and Canelo

Tosin Abayomi
Usman wants to know who will make it alive if locked in a room with Canelo and Jake Paul

Kamaru Usman send message to Jake Paul and Canelo
Usman took to social media to send a message to Mexican professional boxer Saúl Álvarez Barragán, popularly known as Canelo Álvarez and American social media personality and professional boxer Jake Paul

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder was mocked in a post by Paul on Twitter.

According to Paul who is the promoter of Amada Serrano to lost to Katie Taylor last weekend, Usman is only pushing for a fight against Canelo because of money.

The post by Paul said, "Kamaru Usman: boxing is dying. Also Kamaru Usman: pls Canelo fight me for a payday."

ALSO READ - Burna Boy teams up with Kamaru Usman at MSG concert

The 34-year-old who recently teamed up with Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy at Madison Square Garden took to social media to respond to Paul.

In his message, Usman challenged both Paul and Canelo to a duel.

The message by Usman said, "You’re really good at this internet tough guy shit I give you that. 2 questions for you…

ALSO READ - Kamaru Usman engages in brutal exchange with Canelo Alvarez about potential fight

"1. You & Me locked in a room who makes it out alive?

"2. Saul & I locked in a room who makes it out alive?

"I like your energy though."

Paul would however respond jovially to the post by Usman with a message that said, "me and you locked in a room together. sounds like a good time to me I’ll bring the fuzzy handcuffs

Usman has been linked with fights against Paul and Canelo but is likely to defend his welterweight title against Leon Edwards later this year.

