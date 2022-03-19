'You guys want a murder scene in the octagon' - Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor calling him out

McGregor in an interview with TheMacLife has stated his intentions to return to the UFC.

In the interview, McGregor revealed he will like to take on UFC Welterweight champion Usman for his return to the octagon.

McGregor revealed that Usman's style of fight is well suited for him to be victorious.

He said, “I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,”

“Now I haven’t really said that to no one to be honest, I’ve only been thinking that for the last couple of days because for what cut the weight? I’ve already won the 155-pound title, I got myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now.

"I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury.

"I do not want to deplete myself, there should be no need to deplete myself.

“And I feel confident against Usman. A jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever.

"What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him.

"His ground-and-pound isn’t strong, plus he’s on the older side. And then plus the world is to be took again."

McGregor is the first fighter in the UFC to hold title belts in two weight classes.

The Irish man wants his third UFC title at welterweight after being sidelined recovering from injury last July in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

He said, "The triple crown. No one’s ever obtained three knockouts in three weight divisions moving up like I have already, but no one’s ever obtained three UFC world titles cross three divisions like I will do also if we make this fight.”

Usman took to his official Twitter handle to react to the comments of McGregor.