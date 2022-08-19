Kamaru Usman teams up with Nigerian NBA star Udoka Azubuike in Utah ahead of Edwards rematch

Usman the reigning UFC Welterweight champion faced off against his opponent Jamaican-born British professional MMA star Leon Edwards in the early hours of Friday, August 19, 2022

Both fighters gave their thoughts in a press conference and then took to the scale before facing off.

Usman wearing a green outfit representing Nigeria reiterated the desire to break the spirit of Edwards making amends for his unanimous decision victory back in 2015

Following his face-off with Edwards, Usman teamed up with Nigerian-American professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz Udoka Azubuike

The main event at UFC 278 will take place at the Vivint Arena home of the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Azubuike was at the face-off to support his compatriot and traded jerseys with Usman.

Usman asked Azubuike if he was Nigerian and the Jazz center responded that he was born in the west African country before moving to the United States of America (USA).

The Utah Jazz posted a video and pictures of the meeting between Usman and Azubuike.

Along with the pictures was a message that said, "Dok met up with @usman84kg ahead of Saturday’s @ufc World Welterweight Championships at @vivintarena and swapped some gear with the champ."