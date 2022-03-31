'I will not strike' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards

Tosin Abayomi
I’m going to beat his face - 7 years after their 1st fight, Nigerias Kamaru Usman has a special plan for Leon Edwards.

Kamaru Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards next
Kamaru Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards next

Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamarudeen "Kamaru" Usman has given his thoughts on a potential rematch with Leon Edwards in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The 34-year-old Usman defeated Colby Covington in a rematch last November. Usman has now been tipped to face off against Leon Edwards in another rematch.

In three of his last five fights, Usman has recorded knockout victories. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ as Usman is called has stated that he can go toe to toe with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in a boxing bout.

Kamaru Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards next
Kamaru Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards next Pulse Nigeria

Speaking ahead of the possible clash against Edwards, Usman the reigning UF welterweight champion stated that he will exchange shots on the feet.

“He said that if I step in there with him, I won’t be striking the way that I am now.

"So, I’ll oblige. I’ll give it to you, I will not strike. I am coming in to wrestle, I’m going to take him down, I’m going to beat on his face until he quits so don’t expect me to strike at all.

Kamaru Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards next
Kamaru Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards next Pulse Nigeria

"No, I’m going to wrestle, don’t expect me to strike, don’t expect me to strike since I’m not a good striker. Don’t expect me to strike, I’m coming to take him down and I’m going to beat his face."

Usman recorded a unanimous decision victory against Edwards on December 19, 2015.

It is expected that a rematch between Usman and Edwards will be announced by the UFC very soon.

