Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamarudeen "Kamaru" Usman has given his thoughts on a potential rematch with Leon Edwards in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
'I will not strike' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards
I’m going to beat his face - 7 years after their 1st fight, Nigerias Kamaru Usman has a special plan for Leon Edwards.
The 34-year-old Usman defeated Colby Covington in a rematch last November. Usman has now been tipped to face off against Leon Edwards in another rematch.
In three of his last five fights, Usman has recorded knockout victories. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ as Usman is called has stated that he can go toe to toe with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in a boxing bout.
Speaking ahead of the possible clash against Edwards, Usman the reigning UF welterweight champion stated that he will exchange shots on the feet.
“He said that if I step in there with him, I won’t be striking the way that I am now.
"So, I’ll oblige. I’ll give it to you, I will not strike. I am coming in to wrestle, I’m going to take him down, I’m going to beat on his face until he quits so don’t expect me to strike at all.
"No, I’m going to wrestle, don’t expect me to strike, don’t expect me to strike since I’m not a good striker. Don’t expect me to strike, I’m coming to take him down and I’m going to beat his face."
Usman recorded a unanimous decision victory against Edwards on December 19, 2015.
It is expected that a rematch between Usman and Edwards will be announced by the UFC very soon.
More from category
-
'I will not strike' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards
-
Injured Oshoala shines as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of 91,553 fans at the Camp Nou
-
Pinnick's NFF apologises to Buhari over Super Eagles World Cup failure