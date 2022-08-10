'I learned more from my 1 loss than my wins' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch against Leon Edwards

Usman was on the I am athlete podcast and gave an insight into his preparation for MMA fights in the UFC.

The 35-year-old Usman was on the I am Athlete Podcast with NFL stars Brandon Marshall, Lesean McCoy, Pacman Jones and D.J Williams.

Usman who is the reigning UFC Welterweight champion explained on the podcast his mindset stepping into the octagon.

Kamaru Usman on anger

According to Usman, Anger plays a role in taking down his opponent in the Octagon.

However, Usman stated that Anger has to be weaponized in the right way as an advantage.

The Nigerian Nightmare, revealed that it is the strategic use of anger that helps his dominance in the UFC.

He said, "You know fight you can't just it's not it's not about anger it's not about who's the angriest it's gonna win even though in the hood that's what we thought you know you think.

“All right I'm really you know hyped up I'm finna go get him it's not like that because when you're actually not it's a competition it's a sport and so to be able to compete the best and use your mind you know it's not about it's it's learning how to control.

"All of that learning how to use anger at the appropriate time you know I got him hurt I'm gonna put it on his ass now.

"You know learning how to how to turn up in that moment or he's hurt a little bit but he ain't ready yet you know he's he's he ain't he ain't ready to be out of there yet so I still got to save it and save it until I get him out.”