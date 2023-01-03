Kaduna celebrates Pele as senator hails impact on Nigerian football

Pele was confirmed dead on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82, and was laid to rest on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The death of Pele has stayed top of the trends on social media and several top Nigerians have taken issued statements including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following his death, the impact of Pele in Nigeria has resurfaced. Former Kaduna Central Senatorial District representative Shehu Sani has taken to social media to share his thoughts on Pele.

Shehu Sani on Pele

Sani explained that Pele's visit to Kaduna, Northern Nigeria had a lasting legacy and posed for a picture.

AFP

He posted a message on his official Twitter account that said, "PELE was in Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna in 1972; Two Kaduna Football Clubs played a match at the same venue today, as a tribute to the original Greatest of all times."

In an earlier message, he said, "Pele played in Ahmadu Bello Stadium against Raccah Rovers; Pele played in Lagos. He was reputed to have helped in triggering a ceasefire during Nigeria’s civil war. A great loss, Rest well."

Gusau on Pele

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau President of Nigeria Football Federation was full of praise for Pele following his death.

He said, “I have read so many condolence messages and tributes to the man since he left us, but the truth is that Pele’s contributions to the game of football are ineffable.

“He did so many things to raise the profile and scale of the game and each and everyone of us can only say a little of what he did.

“I remember that he came to Nigeria five times and identified strongly with black people all over the world.

AFP

“He was a universal figure yet he remained humble, likeable and approachable. With his skill and talent, he took the game of football to a totally different level, captivated global audiences and gave joy to billions. May his soul rest in peace.”

Pele’s first visit to Nigeria was in January 1969 for a friendly between his Brazilian club Santos FC and a Nigeria XI that ended 2-2.

He returned courtesy of then Military Administrator of Midwestern State, Colonel Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia in February 1969 for a Santos FC Vs Midwestern XI friendly which ended in a 2-1 win for the Brazilians.