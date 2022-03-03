Juventus President looks to re-launch European Super League

Niyi Iyanda
Directors at Juventus and other clubs are still pursuing the lucrative idea of the European Super league.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli (L) and club director Maurizio Arrivabene are keen to see the European Super League
Juventus President Andrea Agnelli is allegedly trying to revive the plans to form a European Super league.

According to the Italian publication la Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Juventus president has plans to announce updated plans for a breakaway European Super league today at a sports-economic summit in London.

Twelve of Europe's biggest football clubs announced in April 2021 that they were forming a new midweek league called the European Super League.

Following the announcement that the competition would have 'permanent' members and the only other way to qualify for it is via invitation, there was an intense backlash.

Tottenham were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up to the ill-fated European Super League AFP

Premier League clubs withdrew from the project following a wave of condemnation from fans and former footballers alike in the first hours of the announcement.

Most other clubs soon followed the Premier League clubs out the door, but Juventus, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona are still covertly involved in the project.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been a vocal supporter of the Super League AFP

After a few murmurs in recent days, some expect Agnelli to unveil an alternative concept at the Business of Football Summit hosted by the Financial Times.

Source believes that the alternative plans added to the Super League will include 40 clubs spread between two divisions, directly solving the major issue fans had towards the competition.

The organizers have also proposed the new league kick-off in 2024.

Despite the improvements, the football community is unlikely to accept a drastic change from their regular football format.

