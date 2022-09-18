SERIE A

Juventus fans call for Allegri's sack after 1-0 loss to Monza

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Allegri out' - Di Maria receives red card as Juventus suffers 1-0 loss against Monza

Juventus fans call for Allegri sack after 1-0 loss to Monza
Juventus fans call for Allegri sack after 1-0 loss to Monza

Monza recorded a 1-0 victory against Juventus in a Serie A fixture played on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Recommended articles

After draws against Salernitana and Fiorentina, Juventus aimed to return to winning ways against a struggling Monza side.

The pressure was on as Juventus also lost 1-2 to Benfica in their midweek Champions League clash.

The team led by Massimiliano Allegri started out well dominating Monza in their half. However, in the 40th minute, Juventus were reduced to 10 men when Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria was shown a red card by center referee Fabio Maresca.

Juventus held on as both sides went to the halftime break without a goal. In the second half, Monza took advantage of Juventus being a man down piling pressure as they retreated to the edge of their box.

Monza recorded a 1-0 victory against Juventus in a Serie A fixture
Monza recorded a 1-0 victory against Juventus in a Serie A fixture Pulse Nigeria

The game's only goal came in the 74th minute when Christian Gytkjaer converted a ball through to him by Patrick Ciurria.

Monza would hold on for three points and their first win of the season after seven games.

Juventus boss Allegri is now under intense pressure from the fans following the disastrous start to the season.

The team has not won in their last four which includes two defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica in the Champions League.

Juventus boss Allegri is now under intense pressure from the fans
Juventus boss Allegri is now under intense pressure from the fans Pulse Nigeria

Asides from no points in Europe and poor form in the league, Juventus fans are not satisfied with the tactics deployed by Allegri.

The fans have stated on several occasions that he is not getting the best of the players at his disposal.

The fans took to social media to demand the exit of Allegri as the manager rose to the top of the trends on social media.

See reactions below

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Drama in Niger as “herbalists pour blood on Kwara United players before their Confederation Cup game

VIDEO: Drama in Niger as “herbalists” pour blood on Kwara United players before their Confederation Cup game

Juventus fans call for Allegri's sack after 1-0 loss to Monza

Juventus fans call for Allegri's sack after 1-0 loss to Monza

Iwobi shines bright like a diamond as Frank Lampard’s Everton grabs first win

Iwobi shines bright like a diamond as Frank Lampard’s Everton grabs first win

Nigerian duo Dessers & Okereke extend toothless run as Lazio rout Cremonese

Nigerian duo Dessers & Okereke extend toothless run as Lazio rout Cremonese

Arsenal back at the top after handing Brentford a dressdown

Arsenal back at the top after handing Brentford a dressdown

Nigerian midfielder Ethan Nwaneri becomes the first-ever 15-year-old Premier League player

Nigerian midfielder Ethan Nwaneri becomes the first-ever 15-year-old Premier League player

Trending

Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August
PREMIER LEAGUE

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August