Juventus fans call for Allegri's sack after 1-0 loss to Monza

After draws against Salernitana and Fiorentina, Juventus aimed to return to winning ways against a struggling Monza side.

The pressure was on as Juventus also lost 1-2 to Benfica in their midweek Champions League clash.

The team led by Massimiliano Allegri started out well dominating Monza in their half. However, in the 40th minute, Juventus were reduced to 10 men when Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria was shown a red card by center referee Fabio Maresca.

Juventus held on as both sides went to the halftime break without a goal. In the second half, Monza took advantage of Juventus being a man down piling pressure as they retreated to the edge of their box.

The game's only goal came in the 74th minute when Christian Gytkjaer converted a ball through to him by Patrick Ciurria.

Monza would hold on for three points and their first win of the season after seven games.

Allegri out

Juventus boss Allegri is now under intense pressure from the fans following the disastrous start to the season.

The team has not won in their last four which includes two defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica in the Champions League.

Asides from no points in Europe and poor form in the league, Juventus fans are not satisfied with the tactics deployed by Allegri.

The fans have stated on several occasions that he is not getting the best of the players at his disposal.

The fans took to social media to demand the exit of Allegri as the manager rose to the top of the trends on social media.