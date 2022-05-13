Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Morata, Chiellini model new Juventus home kit for next season.

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

Serie A giants Juventus have dropped their new home kit for the 2022/23 season.

Recommended articles

The new Juventus kit dropped on Friday, May 13, 2022. Juventus dropped their new kit after losing to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

The new Juventus kit was designed by international sports brand Adidas.

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season Pulse Nigeria
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season Pulse Nigeria
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season Pulse Nigeria
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Gerard Pique called out on Instagram by Lionel Messi's friend over the PSG star's controversial exit from Barcelona

    Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

  • Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

    Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

  • Coutinho joins Aston Villa from Barcelona

    'A childhood dream' - Coutinho reacts after permanent deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona

Recommended articles

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

'A childhood dream' - Coutinho reacts after permanent deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona

'A childhood dream' - Coutinho reacts after permanent deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona

Manchester City unveil new statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City unveil new statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium

Grab your new-and-improved 300% welcome bonus at 1xBet

Grab your new-and-improved 300% welcome bonus at 1xBet

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

Social media reactions to Erling Haaland's imminent transfer to Manchester City
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style [Photos]

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style

Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Marcelo was banished from Lyon for constantly farting in the dressing room