Serie A giants Juventus have dropped their new home kit for the 2022/23 season.
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season
Morata, Chiellini model new Juventus home kit for next season.
Recommended articles
The new Juventus kit dropped on Friday, May 13, 2022. Juventus dropped their new kit after losing to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final.
The new Juventus kit was designed by international sports brand Adidas.
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
More from category
-
Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation
-
Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season
-
'A childhood dream' - Coutinho reacts after permanent deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona