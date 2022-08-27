'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

The hosts took the lead as early as the 2nd minute with Dusan Vlahovic picking up from where he left off last weekend via a brilliant free-kick.

Juventus soon thought they had doubled their advantage after Manuel Locatelli found the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

However, the 29-year-old midfielder's attempt eventually was ruled out by VAR.

Mourinho's men had the larger share of possession in the first period but failed to make the most of it as the Romans headed into the break trailing by a slender lead.

Interestingly, Juventus regained the lion's share of the ball in the second half as the visitors tried to get back in the game.

Roma looked much better than they were in the first 45 and soon got rewarded in the 69th minute after Paulo Dybala's brilliant corner was headed in by Tammy Abraham.

Dybala who was up against his former side showed impressive glimpses of his playmaking at Juventus and looked sharp against his former side.

Allegri's men sought to find a winner but eventually had to settle for a point on Saturday with Jose Mourinho's side managing to hold off the hosts until the full time whistle.

