'Just rename it, the BAYERN-Liga!' - Reactions as Bayern Munich once again reclaim birth-right

David Ben
Fans have reacted on social media after Bayern were yet again crowned league champions for a 10th successive season

Bayern Munich completed a record 10th successful defense of their Bundesliga title following their 3-1 defeat of arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022.

Bayern Munich are Bundesliga Champions for the 10th consecutive season
The defending champions opened the scoring in the 15th minute courtesy of a superb volley from winger Serge Gnabry, the latter thought he had scored a brace in the 31st minute but was however, denied by VAR.

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 33 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich this season
The home side eventually found a second goal in the first-half, courtesy of the inevitable Robert Lewandowski, three minutes after Gnabry's goal was ruled out.

Dortmund came roaring back in the second-half however, courtesy of a well-taken penalty from midfielder Emre Chan.

19-year-old Jamal Musiala scored Bayern's third goal against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening at the Allianz Arena
However, 19-year-old German attacker Jamal Musiala put the game beyond Dortmund'sreach with his goal in the 83rd minute to crown the home side as winners of the Klassiker and the Bundesliga title for a record - 10 times in 10 consecutive seasons.

Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.
Following Bayern Munich's incredible league success record, fans have taken to social media to react to the ridiculous monopoly in the Bundesliga, with regards to it's competitiveness.

See reactions from Twitter below:

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}

WATCH: Mike Tyson beats up a plane passenger [VIDEO]

Mike Tyson
'I will never forgive Iheanacho' - Leicester City fans not pleased with Super Eagles star after 1-1 draw with Iwobi's Everton

Iwobi and Iheanacho stunk up as Leicester City and Everton played out a 1-1 draw