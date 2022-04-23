'Just rename it, the BAYERN-Liga!' - Reactions as Bayern Munich once again reclaim birth-right

Imago

The defending champions opened the scoring in the 15th minute courtesy of a superb volley from winger Serge Gnabry, the latter thought he had scored a brace in the 31st minute but was however, denied by VAR.

The home side eventually found a second goal in the first-half, courtesy of the inevitable Robert Lewandowski, three minutes after Gnabry's goal was ruled out.

Dortmund came roaring back in the second-half however, courtesy of a well-taken penalty from midfielder Emre Chan.

However, 19-year-old German attacker Jamal Musiala put the game beyond Dortmund'sreach with his goal in the 83rd minute to crown the home side as winners of the Klassiker and the Bundesliga title for a record - 10 times in 10 consecutive seasons.

Following Bayern Munich's incredible league success record, fans have taken to social media to react to the ridiculous monopoly in the Bundesliga, with regards to it's competitiveness.