'Just like the Nigerian Government' - Unsurprising Reactions as Arsenal's 5-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool

The Gunners kicked things off with purpose but ultimately failed to make any attempt on target before Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the 31st minute for the Reds.

Second-half substitute Roberto Firmino extended Liverpool's lead further, just six minutes after his appearance in the 56th minute.

Mikel Arteta's men will eventually record disappointing loss at full-time as the Gunners surrendered crucial points in their race for Champions league football next season with Liverpool ending Arsenal's unbeaten run of five premier league games without a loss.

Liverpool's victory at the Emirates now places them just one point behind defending champions and league leaders Manchester City as the countdown to the finale of a dramatic title race continues.

Following Arsenal's loss at the Emirates on Wednesday night, reactions have flooded popular social media platform Twitter over the initial encounter.