'Just like the Nigerian Government' - Unsurprising Reactions as Arsenal's 5-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool

David Ben
Social media reactions from following Arsenals disappointing loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday as title and top four race heats up simultaneously

Social media reactions to Arsenal's loss against Liverpool on Wednesday
Social media reactions to Arsenal's loss against Liverpool on Wednesday

Arsenal recorded a 2-0 loss against title challengers Liverpool at the Emirates on Wednesday night, March 16 in the Premier League.

The Gunners kicked things off with purpose but ultimately failed to make any attempt on target before Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the 31st minute for the Reds.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal
Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal Imago

Second-half substitute Roberto Firmino extended Liverpool's lead further, just six minutes after his appearance in the 56th minute.

Mikel Arteta's men will eventually record disappointing loss at full-time as the Gunners surrendered crucial points in their race for Champions league football next season with Liverpool ending Arsenal's unbeaten run of five premier league games without a loss.

Roberto Firmino scored the winner for Liverpool against Arsenal on Wednesday night
Roberto Firmino scored the winner for Liverpool against Arsenal on Wednesday night Imago

Liverpool's victory at the Emirates now places them just one point behind defending champions and league leaders Manchester City as the countdown to the finale of a dramatic title race continues.

Arsenal's five-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool
Arsenal's five-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool Imago

Following Arsenal's loss at the Emirates on Wednesday night, reactions have flooded popular social media platform Twitter over the initial encounter.

Here are some of the best reactions below:

David Ben David Ben

