'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

David Ben
City fans have yet again, continued to ask Pep Guardiola to reconcile with African legend Yaya Toure, following the latter's rumoured champions league course on the Premier league giants

Social media reactions to Erling Haaland's imminent transfer to Manchester City
Manchester City look set to have secured their dream signing this summer after multiple reports confirmed Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland had agreed personal terms with the Etihad outfit.

Erling Haaland looks set to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer
Haaland's imminent move to the defending champions is believed to be a solid statement by the Etihad outfit, to brutally challenge once again for the UEFA Champions league trophy.

The Champions league is the apex competition at European club football level and one of the most coveted trophies in sports today.

Manchester City lost the finals of the 2021 Champions league finals to Chelsea
City have in consecutive years suffered heartbreaks at crucial stages of the tournament - losing by a lone goal to Chelsea in the 2021 finals in Porto, before surrendering a two goal aggregate lead to Real Madrid in their second leg semi-final clash in Madrid a week ago.

However, the Cityzens have now moved on from the disappointment and look determined to once again challenge and win the Champions league next season by adding Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to their already incredible arsenal of players.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier league champions Manchester City
The prolific 21-year-old Norwegian is also understood to be the solution to City's problems in Europe, as the league leaders have been without an out-and-out striker since the departure of Sergio Aguero, 18 months ago.

However, following widespread reports of Haaland's imminent arrival at Manchester City, fans have once again taken to to social media to react - urging the City manager Pep Guardiola to make up with their club legend Yaya Toure, following the manner of his exit in 2018.

Yaya Toure left Manchester City in 2018 following a fall-out with City coach Pep Guardiola
Yaya Toure's agent, Dmitri Seluk had even previously told Pep Guardiola back in 2018 that he will not win the Champions League because of the way he treated his client and other African players in the past.

See reactions below:

David Ben

