Having lost 2-0 in the first-leg clash at Anfield, The yellow submarines had gotten off to a perfect start when Senegalese forward Boulaye Dia scored the opener just three minutes into kick off to give Villarreal an early 1-0 lead.
'Just another Karius' - Reactions as Rulli's brace of howlers earn Liverpool UCL final ticket
Fans continued to troll the Villarreal shot-stopper on social media following his awful showing during Liverpool's win on Tuesday night
Unai Emery's men soon found themselves in fairytale island after Francis Coquelin added a second in the 41st minute to put Villarreal right back in the tie and head into the break with a 2-0 lead
However, Villarreal's joy was short-lived as the Reds came roaring back in the second-half after Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli made a howler that allowed Fabinho find the back of the net in the 62nd minute.
Second-half substitute Luiz Diaz levelled matters five minutes later, after heading past Rulli courtesy of a cross from Trent Alexander Arnold to put the score at 2-2 .
Liverpool's lead on aggregate was further extended after Rulli committed yet another howler and was found in No man's land, before Senegalese winger Sadio Mane scored in the 74th minute to complete the comeback and damn Unai Emery's win to yet another defeat, making it their third defeat in seven days.
The win for Liverpool sent them to the finals of the Champions league in Paris where they would face either of Manchester City or Real Madrid who play on Wednesday in their second leg semi-final clash.
Following the comeback win by Liverpool on Tuesday night, fans took to social media to call out Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli in epic fashion.
See reactions below:
More from category
-
'Just another Karius' - Reactions as Rulli's brace of howlers earn Liverpool UCL final ticket
-
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]
-
'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash