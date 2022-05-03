'Just another Karius' - Reactions as Rulli's brace of howlers earn Liverpool UCL final ticket

Twitter

Unai Emery's men soon found themselves in fairytale island after Francis Coquelin added a second in the 41st minute to put Villarreal right back in the tie and head into the break with a 2-0 lead

However, Villarreal's joy was short-lived as the Reds came roaring back in the second-half after Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli made a howler that allowed Fabinho find the back of the net in the 62nd minute.

Second-half substitute Luiz Diaz levelled matters five minutes later, after heading past Rulli courtesy of a cross from Trent Alexander Arnold to put the score at 2-2 .

Liverpool's lead on aggregate was further extended after Rulli committed yet another howler and was found in No man's land, before Senegalese winger Sadio Mane scored in the 74th minute to complete the comeback and damn Unai Emery's win to yet another defeat, making it their third defeat in seven days.

The win for Liverpool sent them to the finals of the Champions league in Paris where they would face either of Manchester City or Real Madrid who play on Wednesday in their second leg semi-final clash.

