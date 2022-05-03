WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just another Karius' - Reactions as Rulli's brace of howlers earn Liverpool UCL final ticket

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Fans continued to troll the Villarreal shot-stopper on social media following his awful showing during Liverpool's win on Tuesday night

Social media reactions as Liverpool see off Villarreal to reach Champions league final
Social media reactions as Liverpool see off Villarreal to reach Champions league final

Having lost 2-0 in the first-leg clash at Anfield, The yellow submarines had gotten off to a perfect start when Senegalese forward Boulaye Dia scored the opener just three minutes into kick off to give Villarreal an early 1-0 lead.

Recommended articles
Boulaye Dia scored the opener for Villarreal against Liverpool
Boulaye Dia scored the opener for Villarreal against Liverpool Twitter

Unai Emery's men soon found themselves in fairytale island after Francis Coquelin added a second in the 41st minute to put Villarreal right back in the tie and head into the break with a 2-0 lead

However, Villarreal's joy was short-lived as the Reds came roaring back in the second-half after Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli made a howler that allowed Fabinho find the back of the net in the 62nd minute.

Francis Coquelin doubled Villarreal's advantage against Liverpool
Francis Coquelin doubled Villarreal's advantage against Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

Second-half substitute Luiz Diaz levelled matters five minutes later, after heading past Rulli courtesy of a cross from Trent Alexander Arnold to put the score at 2-2 .

Luiz Diaz scored Liverpool's second
Luiz Diaz scored Liverpool's second Twitter

Liverpool's lead on aggregate was further extended after Rulli committed yet another howler and was found in No man's land, before Senegalese winger Sadio Mane scored in the 74th minute to complete the comeback and damn Unai Emery's win to yet another defeat, making it their third defeat in seven days.

Sadio Mane scored the winner for Liverpool against Villarreal on Tuesday night
Sadio Mane scored the winner for Liverpool against Villarreal on Tuesday night Twitter

The win for Liverpool sent them to the finals of the Champions league in Paris where they would face either of Manchester City or Real Madrid who play on Wednesday in their second leg semi-final clash.

Following the comeback win by Liverpool on Tuesday night, fans took to social media to call out Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli in epic fashion.

See reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Liverpool see off Villarreal to reach Champions league final

    'Just another Karius' - Reactions as Rulli's brace of howlers earn Liverpool UCL final ticket

  • Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style

    Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

  • Social media reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo set to return for Madrid UCL second leg

    'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash

Recommended articles

'Just another Karius' - Reactions as Rulli's brace of howlers earn Liverpool UCL final ticket

'Just another Karius' - Reactions as Rulli's brace of howlers earn Liverpool UCL final ticket

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Chukwueze helpless as Mane's goal helps Liverpool stop Villarreal's fightback

Chukwueze helpless as Mane's goal helps Liverpool stop Villarreal's fightback

'We want to win this one'- Kevin de Bruyne confident ahead of Champions League Semifinal

'We want to win this one'- Kevin de Bruyne confident ahead of Champions League Semifinal

Chukwueze starts from the bench for Villarreal as Salah, Mane, and Keita start for Liverpool

Chukwueze starts from the bench for Villarreal as Salah, Mane, and Keita start for Liverpool

Roman Abramovich demands 697 billion naira loan be 'repaid' as takeover hangs in limbo

Roman Abramovich demands 697 billion naira loan be 'repaid' as takeover hangs in limbo

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Pulse Sports reviews 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans