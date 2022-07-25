Jose Peseiro Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Jose Peseiro is a 46-year-old Portuguese football manager of Nigeria’s senior national men’s football team, the Super Eagles.

The widely travelled Peseiro was a former player but never made it beyond the Segunda Liga before he hung his boots as a pro.

He retired at the age of 34, going into coaching and since then, has managed some notable teams like the two biggest in his native Portugal, FC Porto and Braga. He has also managed African giants, Al Ahly and was the coach of Venezuela before Nigeria came calling.

Jose Peseiro Profile

Full name: Jose Vitor dos Santos Peseiro

Birth date: April 4, 1960

Nationality: Portuguese

Place of birth: Coruche, Portugal.

Age: 62 years old (as of July 2022)

Current club: Super Eagles

Height: 5ft 10in

Marital status: Married (to Fatima Peseiro)

Parents: Silveria and Joao Peseiro

Salary: 45, 000/monthly

Net worth:

Instagram: @josepeseirocoach

Twitter: @JosePeseiro

How old is Jose Peseiro?

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is 62 years old (as of June 2022)

Jose Peseiro Career

Jose Peseiro had an average career as a footballer, spending most of his pro life around lower divisions and clubs in his home country, Portugal.

He retired at the age of 34 in the fourth tier where he started and spent his foundational years as a football coach.

In 1999, he helped CD Nacional gain promotion to the Primeria Liga within three years and finished 11th in the Portuguese first Liga with the club.

He would move to Real Madrid as an assistant to compatriot Carlos Queiroz before he returned home to manage Sporting CP, leading them to the UEFA Cup final in 2005 and then, FC Porto.

Peseiro has also managed the Saudi Arabian national team, Venezuela and in Africa with club of the century, Al Ahly of Egypt. He is the current coach of Nigeria’s national men’s football team, the Super Eagles.

How much is Jose Peseiro's Salary?

As the coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Peseiro put pen to paper on a one-year deal that earns him around $45, 000 a month as wage. He makes over $500, 000 annually as the Nigerian coach.

What is Jose Peseiro's Net Worth?

Mr. Peseiro is currently worth just over $3 million.

Jose Peseiro Wife/Children

Peseiro is married to a fellow Portuguese Fatima Peseiro and they have two children, Susana and Vitor Hugo Peseiro.

Jose Peseiro Cars/Houses

Peseiro seems to keep where he lives and his choice cars close to his heart - hidden. He rarely shares any of that on any of his social media pages.

Jose Peseiro Social Media

While he is not shy from posting on his social media accounts, the Super Eagles boss only posts once in a while and keeps it strictly work-related and occasionally, family.

Peseiro can be followed on Instagram via @josepeseirocoach and on Twitter via @JosePeseiro.

Jose Peseiro Latest News