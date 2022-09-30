SERIE A

'My desire to win will never go away'- Mourinho promises more titles at Roma

Izuchukwu Akawor
The former Manchester United manager still has the desire to win but will miss the blockbuster against Inter Milan this weekend in Serie A.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho says he still has the desire to win.

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has not lost his desire to win after pledging to his Italian club AS Roma.

Mourinho has promised to help the club from Rome win more titles during an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Roma Press.

Jose Mourinho was an angry man at half-time in Turin. Pulse Nigeria

The former Manchester United manager was speaking ahead of the all-important clash with Inter Milan this weekend in Serie A.

Mourinho led the Italian side to the Europa Conference League crown last season, Roma's first title in decades.

In an interview with Gazzetta, according to an excerpt by Roma Press, the 59-year-old has set his eyes on more trophies after admitting that his desire remains to help Roma win more.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma take down Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final Pulse Nigeria

“I will do everything I can to help Roma win again,” Mourinho said. “Because my desire to will never go away.”

On the most important trophy so far in his illustrious career, the Portuguese added;

“It’s impossible for me to choose. Every win is special and every trophy means something on its own.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the super Saturday battle against Inter Milan in Serie A, Mourinho will not be in his usual position in the Roma dugout.

The Portuguese manager is suspended for the game this weekend after the red card he picked up just before the international break.

Jose Mourinho was sent off during Roma's 1-0 loss to Atalanta Pulse Nigeria

Roma suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at home against Atalanta with Mourinho losing his cool following a penalty protest.

He was angry that his side was denied a penalty and angrily lashed out which landed him in trouble and was subsequently sent off.

Inter Milan slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat away at Udinese on Saturday in Serie A Pulse Sports

Mourinho's Roma and Inter are separated by just one point and position on the table and will be looking to take all three points at the San Siro.

