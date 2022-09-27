'What a great career my friend' - John Terry, Kalou, Ighalo react as Mikel Obi retires from football

Mikel retired from the sport after a successful career with Nigeria and at the club level at just 35-years-old.

The retirement from Mikel was announced on social media platforms which sparked wild reactions.

Mikel was appreciated for his contributions to the game acknowledging his accomplishments with the national team and overseas.

Reactions as Mikel Obi retires

Mikel Obi's post on his official Instagram account was swarmed with reactions by fellow footballers and several sports pages.

Some of the players to react to the news of Obi's retirement includes John Terry his former captain at Premier League giants Chelsea.

Pulse Nigeria

Terry is now a development coach at Chelsea following his retirement from the sport and had kind words for Mikel and their relationship.

The message by Terry said, "What a great career my friend, it was a pleasure to play and share a dressing room with you. Love you Georgie Boy."

"Thanks Georgie boy, love ya old boy. You made us winners in that dressing room. And loads of banter, thank you," Mikel responded to Terry

Pulse Nigeria

Several top Nigerians also paid tribute to Mikel after announcing his retirement from the sport.