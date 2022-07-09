'It’s a good club' - Joe Aribo joins Southampton from Rangers

The 25-year-old Aribo joins Southampton from Scottish Premier League side Rangers.

Aribo moved to Southampton for an estimated 2.9 billion naira and is ready to take his new club to Europe.

Aribo on Rangers

Aribo posted a lengthy message on his official Instagram account to thank Rangers for his three years at the club.

He said, "It’s been an amazing journey being part of this special club. I hold Rangers very close to my heart as they gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent on a bigger stage. Playing at Ibrox was a dream & I’m glad I got to experience it.

"I’m happy I was able to play a part in the historic 55 league title winning season. I’d like to thank everyone associated with this great club for all you’ve done for me during my time here, you’ve always made me feel welcome & I’ve always had your full support.

"I’ve developed into an even better player, credit to the supporters who always had my back and stayed patient during the tough times.

"We created a lot of memories together, memories that I will carry with me throughout the rest of my career. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future & I’ll always be checking in 💙 Joe Aribo."

Aribo on Southampton move

Aribo in an interview with the official Southampton website explained his expectations for the season.

He said, “It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next. I’m really excited for the journey.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.