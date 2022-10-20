TRANSFERS

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Belgian forward is set to extend his one-year loan deal with Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Lukaku struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season
Lukaku struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is set to extend his time at Serie A champions Inter Milan and has been advised to make the move a permanent one.

Read Also

Lukaku's parent club, Chelsea, is said to be ready to allow the forward to remain with the Italian giant and is also open to letting him leave for good per the Mirror.

The Belgian International returned to Stamford Bridge in a record move in the summer of 2021 under former owner, Roman Abramovich.

Lautaro Martinez backs Romelu Lukaku to shine for Inter Milan
Lautaro Martinez backs Romelu Lukaku to shine for Inter Milan Pulse Nigeria

However, things didn't go as planned as Lukaku struggled to find his feet with the Blues and quickly rejoined Inter on last summer.

He went on to reveal his desire to remain in Italy during an explosive interview he granted after leaving Chelsea and now, all parties involved have agreed to let the 29-year-old continue at Inter, who will continue to pay €12m for his wages.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea Imago

In the latest development, Lukaku, Chelsea and Inter are said to be prepared to let Inter keep for a further year while Blues are open to a cutting their losses with a permanent transfer thereafter.

Meanwhile, the Mirror also needed that Lukaku's agency, Roc Nation, led by legendary rapper, Jay-Z, has asked their client to leave Chelsea for good.

Jay-Z's entertainment label, Roc Nation, is owned by Live Nation. It launched a sports-management division called Roc Nation Sports in 2013.
Jay-Z's entertainment label, Roc Nation, is owned by Live Nation. It launched a sports-management division called Roc Nation Sports in 2013. BusinessInsider

Lukaku has endured a nightmare time since he rejoined the Blues and had a fractured relationship with former manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Under the former German tactician, Lukaku looked a shadow of the player who inspired Inter to the Serie A title under Antonio Conte the previous season.

The Belgian netted 64 goals in 95 matches for Inter but managed to score just eight goals in 26 appearances for Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku was the most likely to break the number 9 curse at Stamford Bridge
Romelu Lukaku was the most likely to break the number 9 curse at Stamford Bridge The Telegraph

Lukaku has stated that he's unhappy at Chelsea and it seems new Chelsea owners, led by Todd Boehly, are ready to free him from his bandage by cutting losses by selling him permanently.

Boehly and Roc Nation boss, Jay-Z, are reportedly friends which could make any potential deal a smooth one for all parties involved.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Lukaku struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season

    Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

  • Erik Ten Hag has promised to deal with Ronaldo's misbehaviour against Tottenham.

    'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

  • Iwobi had a night to forget at St James' Park on Wednesday.

    'There is work to be done' - Everton boss gives frank assessment of Iwobi, teammates

Recommended articles

Low-risk 3 odds from the Premier League this weekend (Bet9ja code)

Low-risk 3 odds from the Premier League this weekend (Bet9ja code)

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

NFF President, club owners finally agree to end match-fixing, poor refereeing in NPFL

NFF President, club owners finally agree to end match-fixing, poor refereeing in NPFL

How to hit it big this weekend on Bet9ja with 10 odds from the German Bundesliga

How to hit it big this weekend on Bet9ja with 10 odds from the German Bundesliga

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

VALUE BETS: 2 Ligue 1 games you should bet on this weekend

VALUE BETS: 2 Ligue 1 games you should bet on this weekend

2 odds to Double Your Money from Serie A games this weekend

2 odds to Double Your Money from Serie A games this weekend

Sure La Liga 5 odds on Bet9ja to bet on and cashout this weekend

Sure La Liga 5 odds on Bet9ja to bet on and cashout this weekend

'There is work to be done' - Everton boss gives frank assessment of Iwobi, teammates

'There is work to be done' - Everton boss gives frank assessment of Iwobi, teammates

Trending

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or
SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or [Photos]

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win