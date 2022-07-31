Jay Jay Okocha Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Wife, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Well renowned for his mesmerizing performance whenever he was with the ball, Okocha was an absolute joy to watch and a hero to many while growing up, as they all wanted to be like him. His stint with the Super Eagles was also one that makes him standout.

Jay Jay Okocha Career

Okocha started his football career, playing for Enugu Rangers in 1990. He had already started catching the eyes of fans, scoring a brilliant goal against BBC Lions.

He would move to Germany, playing for FC Saarbrücken in the Bundesliga 2. Although he signed for a year, he didn't spend long there as he moved to the Bundesliga, signing for German top division side, Eintracht Frankfurt in 1991.

While at Frankfurt, Okocha burst into the limelight, scoring one of the greatest individual goals, in a game against Karlsruher. He dribbled legendary goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn and several defenders before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

He would later move to Turkish club Fenerbahce, ending his spell in Germany with 18 goals in 90 appearances. At Fenerbahce, Okocha was a fan favorite, scoring 30 goals in 62 appearances, and most of the goals coming from direct freekicks.

In 1998, Okocha moved to French side, PSG for £14 million and he scored 12 goals in 84 matches.

Perhaps his most memorable stint was his move to English side, Bolton Wanderers. While there, Okocha was a key player for the team, impressing with his skill and ability on the ball, as well as scoring freekicks.

While captain of the club, he captained the club to their first final in nine years, ending up as League Cup runner-up to Middleborough.

Jay Jay Okocha Salary & Contract

When he moved to Bolton Wanderers, Okocha was rumored to be one of the club's highest earners, earning around £2.5 million a year.

Also when he moved to Hull City, and then to Qatar, he was also rumored to be the highest paid player there.

What is Jay Jay Okocha's Net Worth?

Having earned a lot of money from his playing career, Okocha has also been involved in a number of activities since retirement.

He has featured as a pundit for SuperSport, and also has an endorsement deal with betting company, Betking - featured in the company's advertisement. His net worth is said to be around £14 million.

Jay Jay Okocha Wife

Okocha is married to his wife, Nkechi, who he married in 1998. The couple have two children, Ajay and Daniella Okocha. They have been married for 24 years.

Jay Jay Okocha House & Cars

During his football career, Okocha was somewhat flamboyant. Okocha doesn't post about how he acquires his properties or cars, however, he posts pictures of himself in exotic cars.

Jay Jay Okocha FIFA rating

On FIFA, Okocha has an overall rating of 90. Positionally, he is able to play as a CAM.

He has a skill move of 5 stars and a work rate of 4/5. His best attributes are his dribbling (96), ball control (93) and agility (93).

Jay Jay Okocha Social Media

Okocha is on social media and makes use of both Twitter and Instagram. His Twitter handle is @IAmOkocha - although he's not so active, and his Instagram handle is @official_jj10

Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles Career

Okocha made his debut in 1993 in a world cup qualifier match against Ivory Coast, which Nigeria lost. In 1994, he was a member of the team that won the 1994 African Cup of Nations which Nigeria came out victorious.

In 1996, Okocha was also a part of the team that won the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He would further go on to win the silver medal at the AFCON in 2000, and three consecutive bronze medals in 2002, 2004 and 2006, of which he was captain of the team in 2004.

One of his standout performances was at the 2000 AFCON where he scored twice in a game against Tunisia, and also finished the tournament with 3 goals.

