FIFA 23

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha becomes a Super Hero, added to FUT Heroes

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

He's so good they named him twice and now Jay Jay Okocha has been added to the FUT Heroes.

The latest Super Hero Jay Jay Okocha
The latest Super Hero Jay Jay Okocha

Premium gaming platform EA Sports had confirmed the addition of former Nigerian international and skipper Austin Jay Jay Okocha to the FUT Super Heroes series.

The addition of Okocha was revealed on Thursday evening and sees the franchise continue its preparation for the release of the 2023 edition of its FIFA game.

The latest addition to the Marvel-EA Sports FUt Heroes, Jay Jay Okocha
The latest addition to the Marvel-EA Sports FUt Heroes, Jay Jay Okocha Pulse Nigeria

"A number 10 with a bag full of tricks 🤹‍♂️ Jay-Jay Okocha is Double Take," EASports posted on its official social media account.

Okocha becomes the latest African to be added as a FUT Hero after Ivorian legend Yaya Toure was revealed earlier.

FIFA 23: Marvel and EA Sports collaborate to reveal FUT Super Heroes

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 10 global songs that should feature

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

Jay Jay will join other football stars in the series after EASports and Marvel Entertainment united to transform football's fan favourites into Super Heroes.

Yaya Toure - Marvel x EASports FUT Super Heroe
Yaya Toure - Marvel x EASports FUT Super Heroe EA Sports

The FUT Heroes is a feature that brings football's biggest stars back to the stage that turned them into Superstars but this time as Super Heroes.

Consequently, the gaming platform EASports joined forces with Hollywood Production giant Marvel Entertainment to bring these football stars back as Super Heroes.

Landon Donovan - Marvel x EASports FUT Super Heroe
Landon Donovan - Marvel x EASports FUT Super Heroe EA Sports

Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha and Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure are the Africans revealed so far ahead of the release of the FIFA23.

