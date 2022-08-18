Premium gaming platform EA Sports had confirmed the addition of former Nigerian international and skipper Austin Jay Jay Okocha to the FUT Super Heroes series.
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha becomes a Super Hero, added to FUT Heroes
He's so good they named him twice and now Jay Jay Okocha has been added to the FUT Heroes.
The addition of Okocha was revealed on Thursday evening and sees the franchise continue its preparation for the release of the 2023 edition of its FIFA game.
"A number 10 with a bag full of tricks 🤹♂️ Jay-Jay Okocha is Double Take," EASports posted on its official social media account.
Okocha becomes the latest African to be added as a FUT Hero after Ivorian legend Yaya Toure was revealed earlier.
EASports & Marvel Entertainment create FUT Heroes
Jay Jay will join other football stars in the series after EASports and Marvel Entertainment united to transform football's fan favourites into Super Heroes.
The FUT Heroes is a feature that brings football's biggest stars back to the stage that turned them into Superstars but this time as Super Heroes.
Consequently, the gaming platform EASports joined forces with Hollywood Production giant Marvel Entertainment to bring these football stars back as Super Heroes.
Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha and Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure are the Africans revealed so far ahead of the release of the FIFA23.