Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha becomes a Super Hero, added to FUT Heroes

The addition of Okocha was revealed on Thursday evening and sees the franchise continue its preparation for the release of the 2023 edition of its FIFA game.

"A number 10 with a bag full of tricks 🤹‍♂️ Jay-Jay Okocha is Double Take," EASports posted on its official social media account.

Okocha becomes the latest African to be added as a FUT Hero after Ivorian legend Yaya Toure was revealed earlier.

EASports & Marvel Entertainment create FUT Heroes

Jay Jay will join other football stars in the series after EASports and Marvel Entertainment united to transform football's fan favourites into Super Heroes.

The FUT Heroes is a feature that brings football's biggest stars back to the stage that turned them into Superstars but this time as Super Heroes.

Consequently, the gaming platform EASports joined forces with Hollywood Production giant Marvel Entertainment to bring these football stars back as Super Heroes.

