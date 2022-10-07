'It didn't go well against Nigeria' - Japanese coach laments 2-0 win against Super Falcons

The team led by Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade had a disciplined first-half performance as they went to the break level.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Mina Tanaka scored in the 64th and 68th minute from the penalty spot as the Nadeshiko of Japan turned on the style in the second half to defeat the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons led by Randy Waldrum are still yet to register a win in their last five games after two defeats in the semi-final and third-place match at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Pulse Nigeria

Japan coach on Super Falcons

The Coach of Nadeshiko Japan Futoshi Ikeda explained why his team struggled in the first half against the Super Falcons.

He said, "Until now, we have often played with a four-man defender line, but we have prepared a new system to expand the range of our plays both as a team and as individuals.”

Ikeda then went on to discuss the positives of his side in the game against the Super Falcons.

Pulse Nigeria

“I am satisfied with the efforts of the players toward that. In the first half, we thought a lot about the impact of the new system, and we didn't have enough actions behind the defense line and shots toward the goal.

“I think the fact that we were able to win well in the international match also contributed to the achievement," Ikeda said