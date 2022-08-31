TRANSFERS

Iwobi's Everton in talks to sign Super Eagles teammate Samuel Chuwkueze

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Another Super Eagles forward could be playing in the popular English Premier League after Everton indicated an interest in winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi (CAF)
Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi (CAF)

Premier League club Everton has opened talks with LaLiga side Villarreal CF for winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Recommended articles

The Toffees are looking to bring the Super Eagles forward on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent for £43 million.

A day to forget for Samuel Chukwueze.
A day to forget for Samuel Chukwueze. Pulse Nigeria

Frank Lampard and Everton are hoping to strengthen their attacking options before the window shuts for this summer on September 1.

According to Daily Mail, the highly-rated Chukwueze has been identified as the right player to reinforce the Toffees who are still looking for their first win in the Premier League this season.

Samuel Chukwueze came on to help Villarreal to a stunning win over Atletico Madrid
Samuel Chukwueze came on to help Villarreal to a stunning win over Atletico Madrid Pulse Nigeria

Only just 23 years old, the talented Nigerian international has started the season in excellent form for the Yellow Submarines.

He has featured in a total of five (5) matches in all competitions and has scored one goal and assisted two more.

Samuel Chukwueze is PulseSPORTS30 #30
Samuel Chukwueze is PulseSPORTS30 #30 Pulse Nigeria

Last season, he scored seven (7) goals and assisted three (3) others in 38 appearances cod Unai Emery's side.

Chukwueze also played a decisive role to help Villarreal book a spot in the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup

Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup

“He chose to expose me lately - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

“He chose to expose me lately” - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Chelsea deal in doubt as thieves break Aubameyang's jaw

Chelsea deal in doubt as thieves break Aubameyang's jaw

Why £75m Fofana left struggling Leicester City for London's best Chelsea

Why £75m Fofana left struggling Leicester City for London's best Chelsea

Iwobi's Everton in talks to sign Super Eagles teammate Samuel Chuwkueze

Iwobi's Everton in talks to sign Super Eagles teammate Samuel Chuwkueze

Trending

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

Social media reactions as PSG held 1-1 by AS Monaco on Sunday night in Ligue 1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans call out Messi and Mbappe after PSG's winning run is ended by 'stubborn' Monaco

Paul Pogba - Icon

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail