Iwobi's Everton in talks to sign Super Eagles teammate Samuel Chuwkueze

The Toffees are looking to bring the Super Eagles forward on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent for £43 million.

Frank Lampard and Everton are hoping to strengthen their attacking options before the window shuts for this summer on September 1.

According to Daily Mail, the highly-rated Chukwueze has been identified as the right player to reinforce the Toffees who are still looking for their first win in the Premier League this season.

Chukwueze has started the season in superb form

Only just 23 years old, the talented Nigerian international has started the season in excellent form for the Yellow Submarines.

He has featured in a total of five (5) matches in all competitions and has scored one goal and assisted two more.

Last season, he scored seven (7) goals and assisted three (3) others in 38 appearances cod Unai Emery's side.