'Iwobi will be playing in the championship next season' - Reactions as Tottenham thrash Everton

An own goal by Michael Keane opened the floodgate for Tottenham while Son Heung-Min double their advantage.

Harry Kane scored the third as Tottenham went to the halftime break with a comfortable lead.

Sergio Reguilon scored the fourth while Kane added with fifth with his second of the game.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute by Everton boss Frank Lampard in the game.

This is the second straight game Iwobi will miss for Everton. Named among the substitutes, Iwobi was also missing as Everton recorded a 2-0 victory at home against lower league side Boreham Wood in midweek.

After a thrashing by Tottenham, Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The conversation that dominated Twitter was that new boss Lampard may not be the right man for the job.

Football-loving Nigerians on Twitter however were excited to see that Everton lost and Iwobi was not blamed.

The Super Eagles star has suffered multiple criticisms over the past few weeks over his performance.

However, in their biggest defeat of the season, Iwobi was not in action and Everton fans could not blame him for the loss.

The loss now means that Everton are 17th on the Premier League table one point ahead of the relegation zone.