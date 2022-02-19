PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Tosin Abayomi
Iwobi reminds Everton fans that he is a disappointment with his performance against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton

Everton suffered a 2-0 loss away to Southampton in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Southampton dominated the first half but were unable to find the back of the net as both sides went to the halftime break level.

Stuart Armstrong scored in the 52nd minute to give Southampton the lead. Substitute Shane Long scored the second minutes after his introduction as Southampton held on to claim all three points at home.

Going into the game, Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi received praise all week from new Everton boss Frank Lampard.

The former Chelsea legend talked up the performance of Iwobi in Everton's victory against Leeds United last week.

Iwobi who was brought in from Arsenal on a huge signing fee was tipped to be the difference-maker against Southampton.

The Super Eagles midfielder was given the start by Lampard once again but this time churned out a performance all too familiar.

The nephew of Jay-Jay Okocha was disappointing in possession, giving the ball away cheaply on several occasions.

After 65 minutes, Lampard had seen enough as Iwobi was substituted for Andros Townsend.

Everton fans took to Twitter to give their opinion about the team citing the departure of Iwobi.

See reactions below

Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton
Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton
Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton
Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton
Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton
Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton
Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton
Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton
Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton
Reactions about Iwobi after Everton's loss to Southampton

Iwobi will now have to fight to keep his place in the starting lineup ahead of Everton's next Premier League game against Manchester City scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

