Ivory Coast and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure joins England under-21s

Izuchukwu Akawor
The former Ivorian and Manchester City superstar has been doing his badges at North London club Tottenham

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is set to step up his coaching after joining the England youth setup.

Ivory Coast's Toure has joined the England under-21s ahead of a doubleheader against giants Italy and Germany.

The Ivorian will team up with the England coaching crew led by Lee Carsley as part of his coaching education, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Toure. 39, has been in England working on completing his coaching badges and will look to help the England youth side to step up preparations for the European U21 Championship next year.

England’s under-21s booked a ticket to the Euro 2023 last month, winning eight (8) of their 10 matches in the qualifiers.

As per Pulse Sports Nigeria, Toure joined the coaching crew at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The move saw him back in the League where he was a standout performer for Man City to begin a coaching role at Spurs’ under-16s.

With the move, the 39-year-old became the latest ex-PL star to kick start his coaching career following in the footsteps of the likes of Frank Lampard, Mikel Arteta and Steven Gerrard.

Toure’s move to the Lilywhites was the next step in a nascent coaching career that has seen him take up assistant coaching jobs at Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk and Russian side Akhmat Grozny.

