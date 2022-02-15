Rob on the run: Italian authorities issue arrest warrant for former Man City star Robinho

Niyi Iyanda
An international arrest warrant has been issued for Brazil legend Robinho

Brazilian legend Robinho is a wanted man
Italian prosecutors have asked their Brazilian counterparts to extradite former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward Robinho.

The 38-year-old to Italy so he can serve his nine-year prison sentence.

Robinho was involved in the gang rape of a woman on her 23rd birthday at a Milan nightclub in 2013.

Robinho was at Ac Milan at the time of his offence
At the previous appeal, Robinho did admit to having interacted with the woman, but called their engagement completely ‘consensual’.

Robinho and five accomplices were found guilty of their heinous act in 2017 and his conviction was properly confirmed by an appeals court in 2020.

Some of the evidence used to convict the former Real Madrid star included phone calls and text messages between Robinho and his friends.

However, Robinho's legal team claimed that the messages tendered in court were mistranslated into Italian.

Robinho cannot step foot in Italy or the more than 50 countries that have acknowledged his warrant.
In January the Supreme Court in Rome upheld the previous ruling sentencing the ex-Man City and Real Madrid striker to nine years in jail.

The issue now is, Robinho is back in Brazil ever since he re-joined Santos and the Brazilian authorities have a long history of not extraditing popular figures.

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

