Italian prosecutors have asked their Brazilian counterparts to extradite former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward Robinho.
Rob on the run: Italian authorities issue arrest warrant for former Man City star Robinho
An international arrest warrant has been issued for Brazil legend Robinho
The 38-year-old to Italy so he can serve his nine-year prison sentence.
Robinho was involved in the gang rape of a woman on her 23rd birthday at a Milan nightclub in 2013.
At the previous appeal, Robinho did admit to having interacted with the woman, but called their engagement completely ‘consensual’.
Robinho and five accomplices were found guilty of their heinous act in 2017 and his conviction was properly confirmed by an appeals court in 2020.
Some of the evidence used to convict the former Real Madrid star included phone calls and text messages between Robinho and his friends.
However, Robinho's legal team claimed that the messages tendered in court were mistranslated into Italian.
In January the Supreme Court in Rome upheld the previous ruling sentencing the ex-Man City and Real Madrid striker to nine years in jail.
The issue now is, Robinho is back in Brazil ever since he re-joined Santos and the Brazilian authorities have a long history of not extraditing popular figures.
