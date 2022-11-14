Israel Adesanya expected to earn at least N1 billion following defeat against Alex Pereira

According to the Mixed Martial Arts salaries, the breakdown of the amount consists a base salary of $2 million, a pay-per-view payout of $600,000 as well as sponsorship earnings of $42,000.

Meanwhile, the new middleweight champion Alex Pereira is expected to earn around N147m ($332,000).

Twitter

UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira recap

Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Adesanya for the third time in their professional combat sports careers after a Technical Knockout in the fifth round.

The loss on Sunday was the Stylebender’s first in his middleweight career and his first stoppage defeat in his UFC career.

AFP

The Last Stylebender had been winning the fight in the early rounds. However, he was caught in the final sequence of the fight against Pereira.

The loss now meant that Adesanya has lost his UFC middleweight title to Pereira after he earned the belt following a win over Robert Whittaker in October 2019.

The pair, who have a long history, had fought twice before in kickboxing, with the Brazilian winning on both occasions, with the latest coming in 2017 prior to Sunday's defeat.