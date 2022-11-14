UFC

Israel Adesanya expected to earn at least N1 billion following defeat against Alex Pereira

David Ben
The Last Stylebender is set for a huge payday despite losing his UFC Middleweight championship title to Alex Pereira over the weekend.

Former Nigerian-New Zealand UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, is expected to earn around N1 billion ($2.6m) from his fight against Brazilian rival, Alex Pereira, at UFC 281 despite failing to successfully defend his title at the Maddison Square Garden, New York on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

According to the Mixed Martial Arts salaries, the breakdown of the amount consists a base salary of $2 million, a pay-per-view payout of $600,000 as well as sponsorship earnings of $42,000.

Meanwhile, the new middleweight champion Alex Pereira is expected to earn around N147m ($332,000).

Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Adesanya for the third time in their professional combat sports careers after a Technical Knockout in the fifth round.

The loss on Sunday was the Stylebender’s first in his middleweight career and his first stoppage defeat in his UFC career.

The Last Stylebender had been winning the fight in the early rounds. However, he was caught in the final sequence of the fight against Pereira.

The loss now meant that Adesanya has lost his UFC middleweight title to Pereira after he earned the belt following a win over Robert Whittaker in October 2019.

The pair, who have a long history, had fought twice before in kickboxing, with the Brazilian winning on both occasions, with the latest coming in 2017 prior to Sunday's defeat.

However, despite the loss the Lagos-born UFC superstar will now look to build upon the defeat and has confirmed that he is surely open to a potential rematch against the Brazilian.

David Ben





