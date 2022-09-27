Another African Lions held down as Iran ends Senegal's winning run

Senegal completed the last international break before the football fiesta unbeaten after a 1-1 draw with Iran on Tuesday.

pulse senegal

Both nations were hardly separated despite a dominant evening by the Teranga Lions, who settled for a share of the spoils in the end.

After a barren first half, an own goal by Morteza Pouraliganji broke the deadlock to put Senegal in front at the BSF2 Arena in Austria.

However, nine minutes later, Iran fought back to equalise through Sardar Azmoun to ensure the spoils were shared.

Senegal extends unbeaten streak

Following the result in Austria, the African champions are looking unbeatable at the moment as they switch focus to the 2022 World Cup.

pulse senegal

The draw in Austria snapped a four-match winning streak but sees the Lions maintain their unbeaten run.

They defeated Bolivia 2-0 in the first game on Saturday with Sadio Mane on the score sheet but were denied another win earlier today by Sardar-inspired Iran.