'It's not over' - Injured Pogba roars after Manchester United's loss to Arsenal

The 29-year-old midfielder did not feature in the game due to injury. The game against Arsenal had significant implications to the Red Devils quest of Champions League football next season.

Defeat makes it difficult for Manchester United to rejoin Europe's elite next season.

The French star however is defiant about the Red Devils chances with several games still yet to be played before the end of the season.

Pulse Nigeria

Pogba, who sustained an injury in Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield took to social media to give a boost to the fans.

After a demoralizing loss, Manchester United fans were in desperate need of some hope.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick earlier stated that Pogba would be out of action until the end of the season.

Pogba took to social media to give an opposite message. In a post on his official Twitter account, Pogba gave an update on his recovery from injury as well as a rallying cry to Manchester United fans around the world.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the post by Pogba, he will return to help Manchester United before the season is over.

The statement said, "Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season.

"It's not over 💪🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we stand!."