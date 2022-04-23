WHAT'S BUZZIN

'It's not over' - Injured Pogba roars after Manchester United's loss to Arsenal

Tosin Abayomi
Pogba sends a positive message of hope to Manchester United fans after loss to Arsenal.

Paul Pogba has given his thoughts after Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss away to Arsenal in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The 29-year-old midfielder did not feature in the game due to injury. The game against Arsenal had significant implications to the Red Devils quest of Champions League football next season.

Defeat makes it difficult for Manchester United to rejoin Europe's elite next season.

The French star however is defiant about the Red Devils chances with several games still yet to be played before the end of the season.

Pogba, who sustained an injury in Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield took to social media to give a boost to the fans.

After a demoralizing loss, Manchester United fans were in desperate need of some hope.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick earlier stated that Pogba would be out of action until the end of the season.

Pogba took to social media to give an opposite message. In a post on his official Twitter account, Pogba gave an update on his recovery from injury as well as a rallying cry to Manchester United fans around the world.

According to the post by Pogba, he will return to help Manchester United before the season is over.

The statement said, "Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season.

"It's not over 💪🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we stand!."

Pogba is however expected to miss Manchester United's next game at Old Trafford against Chelsea scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 2022.

'It's not over' - Injured Pogba roars after Manchester United's loss to Arsenal

'It's not over' - Injured Pogba roars after Manchester United's loss to Arsenal

Leicester vs Aston Villa: Foxes drop more points, Ademola features, Iheanacho ignored

Leicester vs Aston Villa: Foxes drop more points, Ademola features, Iheanacho ignored

'They made Jesus angry' - Reactions as Manchester City blast Watford 5-1 to pile pressure on Liverpool

'They made Jesus angry' - Reactions as Manchester City blast Watford 5-1 to pile pressure on Liverpool

Ahmed Musa notches 30th appearance as Fatih Karagumruk see off Giresunspor

Ahmed Musa notches 30th appearance as Fatih Karagumruk see off Giresunspor

Was Rudiger right or greedy to reject new Chelsea contract worth over 120 MILLION NAIRA per week?

Was Rudiger right or greedy to reject new Chelsea contract worth over 120 MILLION NAIRA per week?

Urs Fischer's decision on Taiwo Awoniyi pays off as Union Berlin stun RB Leipzig

Urs Fischer's decision on Taiwo Awoniyi pays off as Union Berlin stun RB Leipzig

