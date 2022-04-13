Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos

The 27-year-old posted photos wearing a white top, check blue shorts and Jordans on her feet.

The photos were posted with a message that said, "The number you’re calling is not reachable ……CAN NEVER BE ME."

The post from Oshoala comes after she missed out of the Super Falcons team that traveled to take on reigning Olympic Women's football champions Canada.

Oshoala was missed as the Super Falcons suffered a 2-0 loss in Vancouver and blew a lead to draw 2-2 in Langford.

The forward has been out of action for the reigning Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino champions since she came to Nigeria