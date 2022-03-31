Injured Oshoala shines as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of 91,553 fans at the Camp Nou

It was a record setting game for Barcelona Femeni as the hosted their second leg UEFA Champions League fixture at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona Femeni already recorded a 3-1 victory away against Real Madrid in the first leg fixture played on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The second leg took place at the Camp Nou home of the Barcelona men's team.

Olga Carmona and Claudia Zornoza both scored for Real Madrid. Maria Pina Leon, Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen found the back of the net for Barcelona Femeni.

It turned out to be a record setting game with 91,553 fans in attendance. It was the most fans in attendance for a women's football game.