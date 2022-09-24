FRIENDLY

Indomitable Uzbekistan tames the Lions of Cameroon after shock win

Cameroon has informed the Black Stars of Ghana that they will not walk alone tonight after the Lions also lost their friendly match on Friday.

A day to forget for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.
World Cup-bound Ghana isn't the only nation that lost a friendly on Friday after Asian minnows Uzbekistan pulled off a shocking win earlier.

Uzbekistan proved too good for an almost full-strength Cameroon after a comfortable 2-0 win in Seoul.

Two goals in either half earned the Asian side, ranked 77th in the world a memorable win over the West African giant.

Cameroon had Andre Onana in goal, Aboubakar Vincent, Fai Collins, and debutant, Bryan Mbeumo but goals from Khozhimat Erkinov and Oston Urunov gave Uzbekistan the win.

A dream outing for Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, it wasn't all gloom and doom for African teams on the day.

Northern African nations came to the rescue after two of the giant football nations, Morocco and Egypt registered wins.

Mohamed Salah scored a brace for Egypt.
Egypt defeated the Niger Republic 3-0 while Morocco earned a 2-0 win over South American side Chile.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah netted two of the goals for the Pharaohs, while Mostafa Mohamed got the other goal.

For the Atlas Lions for Morocco, the goals were scored by Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

