Indomitable Uzbekistan tames the Lions of Cameroon after shock win

Uzbekistan proved too good for an almost full-strength Cameroon after a comfortable 2-0 win in Seoul.

Two goals in either half earned the Asian side, ranked 77th in the world a memorable win over the West African giant.

Cameroon had Andre Onana in goal, Aboubakar Vincent, Fai Collins, and debutant, Bryan Mbeumo but goals from Khozhimat Erkinov and Oston Urunov gave Uzbekistan the win.

Egypt and Morocco rescue Africa with wins

Meanwhile, it wasn't all gloom and doom for African teams on the day.

Northern African nations came to the rescue after two of the giant football nations, Morocco and Egypt registered wins.

Egypt defeated the Niger Republic 3-0 while Morocco earned a 2-0 win over South American side Chile.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah netted two of the goals for the Pharaohs, while Mostafa Mohamed got the other goal.