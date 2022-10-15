LIGUE 1

In-form Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi suffers injury setback

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The 23-year-old forward is the top scorer in the Ligue 1 this season with eight (8) goals.

Terem Moffi has scored 8 goals this season.
Terem Moffi has scored 8 goals this season.

Nigerian international Terem Moffi's impressive season has suffered setback after he picked up what looks like a serious injury on Saturday.

Read Also

Moffi picked up an unfortunate injury during his club Lorient's goalless affair at home to Stade Reims in the Ligue 1.

Terem Moffi was the hero for Lorient against Clermont Foot
Terem Moffi was the hero for Lorient against Clermont Foot Twitter

The 23-year-old, who has scored eight (8) goals this season in the league for Lorient, was on the pitch for just 24 minutes before he was substituted.

Moffi featured in his 11th game of the season but was unable to continue beyond the 24th minute and was replaced by Mali's Ibrahim Kone.

He left the pitch without a single attempt on goal but created a chance and made one key pass.

Stade de Reims picked up another valuable point away from home even with nine men after a goalless affair at Lorient.

With both teams enjoying contrasting start to the their seasons ever before, it was Reims that built on their impressive result the last time against champions, PSG.

The visitors held another in-form side, this time against Les Merlus to bring to an end a run of sixth consecutive wins.

However, it came at a price as Reims finished the game with nine men following the dismissals of Dion Lopy for two bookable offences moments into the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou, who received a straight red in added time.

With the result, Lorient, who lost Nigerian international, Moffi, to an injury in the first half, missed the chance to leapfrog leaders, PSG, who take on Marseille in the Classique on Sunday.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Odion Ighalo on target as Al Hilal end winless streak in 5-goal thriller

Odion Ighalo on target as Al Hilal end winless streak in 5-goal thriller

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Mason Greenwood CHARGED with attempted rape and assault

Mason Greenwood CHARGED with attempted rape and assault

“They asked us not to wear our flags - UFC star Sodiq Yusuf reveals why he could not rep Nigeria in his last fight

“They asked us not to wear our flags” - UFC star Sodiq Yusuf reveals why he could not rep Nigeria in his last fight

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award