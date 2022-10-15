In-form Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi suffers injury setback

Moffi picked up an unfortunate injury during his club Lorient's goalless affair at home to Stade Reims in the Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old, who has scored eight (8) goals this season in the league for Lorient, was on the pitch for just 24 minutes before he was substituted.

Moffi featured in his 11th game of the season but was unable to continue beyond the 24th minute and was replaced by Mali's Ibrahim Kone.

He left the pitch without a single attempt on goal but created a chance and made one key pass.

9-man Reims end Lorient impressive streak

Stade de Reims picked up another valuable point away from home even with nine men after a goalless affair at Lorient.

With both teams enjoying contrasting start to the their seasons ever before, it was Reims that built on their impressive result the last time against champions, PSG.

The visitors held another in-form side, this time against Les Merlus to bring to an end a run of sixth consecutive wins.

However, it came at a price as Reims finished the game with nine men following the dismissals of Dion Lopy for two bookable offences moments into the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou, who received a straight red in added time.