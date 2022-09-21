'I respect it' - No hard feelings from Arsenal's Jesus after Brazil snub

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Despite getting Arsenal fans dreaming about the Premier League title, the in-form Gunner was ignored and will miss Brazil's exciting doubleheader against two African giants Ghana and Tunisia.

Gabriel Jesus looking disappointed after a no-show recently for Arsenal.
Gabriel Jesus looking disappointed after a no-show recently for Arsenal.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has reacted to his shocking absence from the Brazilian squad for the international break.

Recommended articles

Jesus has promised to keep working hard and ‘trying his best’ after Brazilian boss Tite snubbed him.

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus Pulse

Brazil takes on African giants Ghana and Tunisia in two pulsating international friendly matches as the teams step up preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

However, in-form Gunner, Jesus, was a surprise omission from the 26-man squad made public by Tite.

The 25-year-old summer signing from Manchester City has quickly become a fan favourite at the Emirates from his sensational start to life at the club.

Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City
Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City Pulse Nigeria

Jesus has scored four (4) goals and assisted three (3) others in just seven (7) Premier League matches for the Gunners following the switch from City.

However, despite his form for the London club, he was not considered good enough for the Brazilian squad.

But the talented striker has no hard feelings for the snub and has promised to try his best to get back into the team.

former Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus (left) fights for the ball for Brazil against Venezuela.
former Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus (left) fights for the ball for Brazil against Venezuela. AFP

“I respect (Tite’s decision to not call him up) I’m Brazilian and I will always support Brazil,” Jesus stated as per

“And I also respect the players that are there, they’re top players. I’ll keep trying my best to get chances again,” he added.

The five-time World Champions will take on West African giant Ghana this Friday before battling North Africans in Tunisia on the 27th of September.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Iheanacho finally joins 21 other early birds in Super Eagles camp ahead of Algeria clash

Iheanacho finally joins 21 other early birds in Super Eagles camp ahead of Algeria clash

'I respect it' - No hard feelings from Arsenal's Jesus after Brazil snub

'I respect it' - No hard feelings from Arsenal's Jesus after Brazil snub

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro [Photos]

21 players arrive Super Eagles camp, senior man, 2 others still missing

21 players arrive Super Eagles camp, senior man, 2 others still missing

Trending

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes millions to build toilets in Ogun State

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes 13.3 million naira to build toilets in Ogun State

Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August
PREMIER LEAGUE

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August