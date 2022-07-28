ESSENCE

Imo state celebrates Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie Chiamaka [Photos]

Nnadozie Chiamaka meets Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma and wife after Super Falcons 4th place WAFCON finish

Imo state celebrates Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie Chiamaka
Imo state celebrates Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie Chiamaka

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Nnadozie Chiamaka met with the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma and wife Barrister Chioma Uzodimma.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was received by the Imo State hierarchy after featuring for the Super Falcons at the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Nnadozie featured in five games for the Super Falcons at the WAFCON and conceded just two goals.

In the semi final loss to hosts Morocco, Nnadozie was voted Women of the Match as she produced save upon save to send the game to penalties

Nnadozie Chiamaka meets Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma and wife
Nnadozie Chiamaka meets Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma and wife Pulse Nigeria

Nnadozie an indigene of Imo State was all smiles as she met with the Governor and his wife.

The Paris FC goalkeeper posted photos on her official social media platforms about the visit.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "I'm so honored to have been well received by the governor of Imo state and his wife ,at the Imo state government house Owerri. Thanks for your warm welcome, prayers and encouragement sir ."

The Governor's wife also showered praises on Nnadozie who played a key role as the Super Falcons secured a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia next year.

Nnadozie Chiamaka helped the Super Falcons secure a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Nnadozie Chiamaka helped the Super Falcons secure a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Pulse Nigeria

Along with photos was a message by the Governor's wife that said, "It was a pleasure receiving Chiamaka Nnadozie @nnadozie_chiamaka, the promising goalkeeper of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, who beautifully played at the recently concluded Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

"Nnadozie Chiamaka, who hails from Orlu, Imo State, was accompanied by Hon. Tony Chukwu, Mr. Mac Charles, Ada Okigwe and Mr. Emeka Ude to my office today, to appreciate the efforts and inclusivity of the 3R Government of Shared Prosperity.

"In the same spirit, I commended Nnadozie's skill and effort for being voted Woman of the Match after the Super Falcons lost on penalties to Morocco's Atlas Lionesses in the semi-finals.

The Governor's wife also showered praises on Nnadozie
The Governor's wife also showered praises on Nnadozie Pulse Nigeria

"I also extended my admiration for her teammates for doing their best during the games and making Imo State, and the entire nation, proud.

"Additionally, I expressed the 3R Administration's availability and readiness to work together.

"Bearing the optimistic and resilient Nigerian spirit, I'm confident they will continue to do their best. I wish the Super Falcons success in their future matches!"

Nnadozie returns to the Super Falcons later this year when they take on the Nadeshiko of Japan in a friendly game.

