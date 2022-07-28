Imo state celebrates Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie Chiamaka [Photos]

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was received by the Imo State hierarchy after featuring for the Super Falcons at the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Nnadozie featured in five games for the Super Falcons at the WAFCON and conceded just two goals.

In the semi final loss to hosts Morocco, Nnadozie was voted Women of the Match as she produced save upon save to send the game to penalties

Nnadozie and Imo State

Nnadozie an indigene of Imo State was all smiles as she met with the Governor and his wife.

The Paris FC goalkeeper posted photos on her official social media platforms about the visit.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "I'm so honored to have been well received by the governor of Imo state and his wife ,at the Imo state government house Owerri. Thanks for your warm welcome, prayers and encouragement sir ."

The Governor's wife also showered praises on Nnadozie who played a key role as the Super Falcons secured a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia next year.

Along with photos was a message by the Governor's wife that said, "It was a pleasure receiving Chiamaka Nnadozie @nnadozie_chiamaka, the promising goalkeeper of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, who beautifully played at the recently concluded Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

"Nnadozie Chiamaka, who hails from Orlu, Imo State, was accompanied by Hon. Tony Chukwu, Mr. Mac Charles, Ada Okigwe and Mr. Emeka Ude to my office today, to appreciate the efforts and inclusivity of the 3R Government of Shared Prosperity.

"In the same spirit, I commended Nnadozie's skill and effort for being voted Woman of the Match after the Super Falcons lost on penalties to Morocco's Atlas Lionesses in the semi-finals.

"I also extended my admiration for her teammates for doing their best during the games and making Imo State, and the entire nation, proud.

"Additionally, I expressed the 3R Administration's availability and readiness to work together.

"Bearing the optimistic and resilient Nigerian spirit, I'm confident they will continue to do their best. I wish the Super Falcons success in their future matches!"