'I'm 90% Nigerian' - American sports icon Shannon Sharpe tells UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Tosin Abayomi
Sharpe wants to eat Fufu and other local dishes now that he knows he is from Nigeria.

Kamaru Usman and Shannon Sharpe both talked about Nigeria
American sports analyst and former American football great Shannon Sharpe has revealed that his ancestry is from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Sharpe made this known in an interview on his Club Shay Shay podcast on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Sharpe was a tight end for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL) before he retired.

The 53-year-old sat down with Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist, former freestyle wrestler, and graduated folkstyle wrestler Kamarudeen "Kamaru" Usman for the latest episode of his podcast.

In the interview, Sharpe revealed his ancestry with one of the stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Speaking to Usman the reigning UFC welterweight champion Sharpe said, "I'm gonna share a little secret which I haven't told anybody this. I did my ancestry I'm 90 Nigerian

Usman responded, "Of course i see it i see, 90 percent oh yeah. okay we've been claiming you often."

Sharpe then asked, "so what okay what do i okay what foods do i need to eat what do i is a certain is there certain food that i need to eat that's uh exclusively for you for the Nigerian i can tell you like chicken i do i can"

Usman responded, "tell you like rice i do right there we're good we like chicken. we like rice right you know we're mixing other things in there you know but that's that's the statement that's the foundation that's that's the foundation.

"Okay once you eat those you got your size you got your strength right good what about gear see i know i see you came in here you catch a nice little jacket on you got your jeans you got the double g's on so obviously you know Nigerians are fashionable.

Usman then went on to explain what it means to be a Nigerian to Sharpe.

He said, "we are very fashionable we and this is the thing too is i think a culturally you know in this culture that when we a lot of people they see some of these guys with this jewelry there's there's such thing as being sensible right with especially with all these athletes and when you get money you got to be sensible you got to do the right thing

"At first you got to make sure you have your money in places to where you know you don't never run out of money right but of course having the jewelry and the thing we come from kings right we come from gold and diamonds right so yeah we like those things those are in us right but there's nothing wrong with that so yeah Nigerians we fashionable we like to shine so we like okay."

