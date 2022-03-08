'I'm 90% Nigerian' - American sports icon Shannon Sharpe tells UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Sharpe made this known in an interview on his Club Shay Shay podcast on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Sharpe was a tight end for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL) before he retired.

The 53-year-old sat down with Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist, former freestyle wrestler, and graduated folkstyle wrestler Kamarudeen "Kamaru" Usman for the latest episode of his podcast.

In the interview, Sharpe revealed his ancestry with one of the stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Speaking to Usman the reigning UFC welterweight champion Sharpe said, "I'm gonna share a little secret which I haven't told anybody this. I did my ancestry I'm 90 Nigerian

Usman responded, "Of course i see it i see, 90 percent oh yeah. okay we've been claiming you often."

Sharpe then asked, "so what okay what do i okay what foods do i need to eat what do i is a certain is there certain food that i need to eat that's uh exclusively for you for the Nigerian i can tell you like chicken i do i can"

Usman responded, "tell you like rice i do right there we're good we like chicken. we like rice right you know we're mixing other things in there you know but that's that's the statement that's the foundation that's that's the foundation.

"Okay once you eat those you got your size you got your strength right good what about gear see i know i see you came in here you catch a nice little jacket on you got your jeans you got the double g's on so obviously you know Nigerians are fashionable.

Usman then went on to explain what it means to be a Nigerian to Sharpe.

He said, "we are very fashionable we and this is the thing too is i think a culturally you know in this culture that when we a lot of people they see some of these guys with this jewelry there's there's such thing as being sensible right with especially with all these athletes and when you get money you got to be sensible you got to do the right thing