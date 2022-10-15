Senior man Kelz in cameo show as Eagles hold misfiring Foxes at home

Leicester City hosted Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium in a lunchtime kickoff which ended in a dull goalless affair.

Of their Nigerian duo, it was only Iheanacho who tasted action for the Foxes with compatriot Wilfred Ndidi out injured.

The 24-year-old senior man only managed five (5) minutes of action, however, after he came on for the home side in the 85th minute.

He had little time to make any meaningful impact but still created one chance, made one key pass and had a shot from just eight (8) touches.

Zaha, Ayew fail to sparkle, Amartey keeps clean sheet

Apart Super Eagles duo of Iheanacho, who didn't start and Ndidi, who missed the encounter, there were other Africans who were involved in the encounter.

Ghanaian duo of Daniel Amartey and Jordan Ayew started and finished the game for Leicester and Crystal Palace respectively.

Amartey played as centre-back and impressed, leading the Foxes to a clean sheet while his compatriot, Ayew, failed to create a single chance in 90 minutes for the Eagles.

Other players from Africa who played were Wilfried Zaha of Ivory Coast and British-born Nigerian forward Eberechi Eze.

Zaha was on the pitch for 77 minutes while Eze played 90 minutes for the away side. The Ivorian created a single chance, with Eze creating two and making two key passes.

What the result means

A share of the spoils doesn't favour either of the teams as could be seen from boos at the end of the game from the home fans.

After the defeat to Bournemouth the last time, Brendan Rodgers and the Foxes needed a win to ease off relegation pressure.

However, it was not meant to be as the Foxes were held to a boring draw by their visitors at home.

With the latest result, the Foxes remain in the deep relegation waters after just a win in the last five matches.