Iheanacho, Ighalo join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 10 for Ghana clash

The early birds to arrive camp were the five players William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka.

New information however has the camp figures now up to 10 with Al-Hilal forward Odion Ighalo and Watford midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo the latest to arrive.

Pulse Nigeria

A statement by the official Twitter account of the Super Eagles gave the amount of players in camp.