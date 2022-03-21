More Super Eagles players have joined the camp base for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff double header against the Black Stars of Ghana.
Iheanacho, Ighalo join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 10 for Ghana clash
The Super Eagles camp continues to welcome new players, expected to be full before the end of the day.
The early birds to arrive camp were the five players William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka.
New information however has the camp figures now up to 10 with Al-Hilal forward Odion Ighalo and Watford midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo the latest to arrive.
A statement by the official Twitter account of the Super Eagles gave the amount of players in camp.
The statement said, 'Update! Stand up and greet Senior Man Kelz...Kelechi Iheanacho has hit camp....10 players in camp now...William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho #SoarSuperEagles."
