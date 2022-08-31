TRANSFERS

Ighalo's Al Hilal REVEALED as only team to bid for Man United's Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to leave the English club this summer but has only received a formal bid from Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United for a Champions League club is not going as planned with just less than 48 hours left in the window.

Al Hilal is said to be the only club that has made a formal approach and bid for the 37-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

Ronaldo's future at United has been a subject of intense speculation this summer with the Portuguese star keen to leave the club.

His agent Jorge Mendes has spent all summer looking for a new club for the multiple Ballon d'Or winner.

Odion Ighalo's Al Hilal is said to have made a ridiculous bid for Ronaldo.
However, several clubs have turned down the chance to sign the United side who still have a year left on his contract deal at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail report, despite several links to clubs around Europe, Ronaldo has received just one concrete offer - from Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal, who has Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on their payroll.

Despite the Portuguese desire to leave the club this summer, new manager Erik ten Hag says he is "really happy to have a "top striker as Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
"Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal remain the only club to make a formal approach for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, having launched an 'obscene offer' to try to tempt Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia," the report stated.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in a highly celebrated move from Juventus last summer and went on to score 24 goals in all competitions.

However, his goals were not enough to guarantee the Red Devils a spot in the Champions League after they finished fifth in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions last season for Manchester United
With no Champions League football at Old Trafford this season, Ronaldo decided it was time to leave the club. But despite talking to clubs via Mendes, nothing has happened with less than 48 hours left in the transfer window.

