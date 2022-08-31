Ighalo's Al Hilal REVEALED as only team to bid for Man United's Ronaldo

Al Hilal is said to be the only club that has made a formal approach and bid for the 37-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

Ronaldo's future at United has been a subject of intense speculation this summer with the Portuguese star keen to leave the club.

His agent Jorge Mendes has spent all summer looking for a new club for the multiple Ballon d'Or winner.

However, several clubs have turned down the chance to sign the United side who still have a year left on his contract deal at Old Trafford.

Only Al Hilal has bid for Ronaldo

According to the Daily Mail report, despite several links to clubs around Europe, Ronaldo has received just one concrete offer - from Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal, who has Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on their payroll.

"Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal remain the only club to make a formal approach for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, having launched an 'obscene offer' to try to tempt Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia," the report stated.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in a highly celebrated move from Juventus last summer and went on to score 24 goals in all competitions.

However, his goals were not enough to guarantee the Red Devils a spot in the Champions League after they finished fifth in the Premier League.

