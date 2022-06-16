SCOOP

Ighalo turns 33, Ekong celebrates Common Goal, Ordega shows off style

Tosin Abayomi
Nigerian football stars are on holiday preparing for the new season following the conclusion of the campaign.

Super Eagles stars Odion Ighalo, and William Troost-Ekong are featured on the scoop along with Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega.

The Scoop brings a round up of how the elite Nigerian and international players are celebrating their break from football.

In this edition, we take a look at how selected Nigerian players are having fun during the break.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Ighalo turns 33 on Thursday, June 16 and took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Ighalo on his official Instagram account posted photos wearing a red shirt and black trousers.

Super Falcons star Ordega took to Twitter to show off her style with photos and a caption, "Who is your WCW?? Mine is frannypretty."

Ordega has been having a good season in Russia for CSKA Moscow and known to put out stylish photos.

The 28-year-old is expected to join the Super Falcons squad ahead of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Morocco.

Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong also celebrated his involvement with the Common Goal charity initiative.

Ekong posted a photo on his official Instagram account with a message that said, "This jersey though.

"I’ve been a Common Goal member for four years now and every year I see the movement grow.

"Common Goal is about everyone who loves football coming together and doing their little bit to make the game – and society – better.

"For me that’s giving 1% of my salary to the movement and now, through this kit, fans can also show their support.

"There’s plenty of ways to get involved; the thing that really matters is that we all play our part to create a game we are all proud to be a part of."

