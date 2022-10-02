VIDEO: Watch Ifeoma Onumonu score for Gotham FC against Portland Thorns

The 28-year-old Onumonu was on target for Gotham FC as they recorded a 3-3 draw against Portland Thorns in a National Women's Soccer League played in the early hours of Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The game took place in the USA on Nigeria's independence day October 1 and Onumonu marked the celebrations with a goal.

The American-born Nigerian professional footballer played a key role as Gotham fought for a draw in front of their home fans.

Pulse Nigeria

Gotham 3-3 Portland

Japanese midfielder Nahomi Kawasumi put Gotham in front but two quick goals from Sophia Smith gave Portland a 2-1 lead going to the halftime break.

Sophia Smith scored for the USAWNT as they recorded a 4-0 victory against the Super Falcons in a friendly played in Kansas City last month.

Morgan Weaver made it 3-1 but Gotham responded when Margaret Purce provided a cross for Onumonu to score in the 56th minute.

in the 70trth minute, Onumonu was taken off for Paige Monaghan. Gotham would find a late equalizer scored by McCall Zerboni as both sides settled for a draw.

Pulse Nigeria

It was a good way to end the season for Onumonu and her Gotham teammates snapping a 12-game losing streak in the final fixture.