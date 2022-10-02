SUPER FALCONS

VIDEO: Watch Ifeoma Onumonu score for Gotham FC against Portland Thorns

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ifeoma Onumonu on target for Gotham FC on Independence day ahead of Super Falcons friendly against Japan.

Ifeoma Onumonu score for Gotham FC against Portland
Ifeoma Onumonu score for Gotham FC against Portland

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Ifeoma Onumonu is back among the goals in the United States of America (USA).

Recommended articles

The 28-year-old Onumonu was on target for Gotham FC as they recorded a 3-3 draw against Portland Thorns in a National Women's Soccer League played in the early hours of Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The game took place in the USA on Nigeria's independence day October 1 and Onumonu marked the celebrations with a goal.

The American-born Nigerian professional footballer played a key role as Gotham fought for a draw in front of their home fans.

Onumonu was on target for Gotham FC as they recorded a 3-3 draw against Portland Thorns
Onumonu was on target for Gotham FC as they recorded a 3-3 draw against Portland Thorns Pulse Nigeria

Japanese midfielder Nahomi Kawasumi put Gotham in front but two quick goals from Sophia Smith gave Portland a 2-1 lead going to the halftime break.

Sophia Smith scored for the USAWNT as they recorded a 4-0 victory against the Super Falcons in a friendly played in Kansas City last month.

Morgan Weaver made it 3-1 but Gotham responded when Margaret Purce provided a cross for Onumonu to score in the 56th minute.

in the 70trth minute, Onumonu was taken off for Paige Monaghan. Gotham would find a late equalizer scored by McCall Zerboni as both sides settled for a draw.

Onumonu will now join the Super Falcons of Nigeria for the international friendly fixture against former world champions the Nadeshiko of Japan
Onumonu will now join the Super Falcons of Nigeria for the international friendly fixture against former world champions the Nadeshiko of Japan Pulse Nigeria

It was a good way to end the season for Onumonu and her Gotham teammates snapping a 12-game losing streak in the final fixture.

Onumonu will now join the Super Falcons of Nigeria for the international friendly fixture against former world champions the Nadeshiko of Japan scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2022

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Watch Ifeoma Onumonu score for Gotham FC against Portland Thorns

VIDEO: Watch Ifeoma Onumonu score for Gotham FC against Portland Thorns

Ben Yedder's hat-trick sends Moses Simon's Nantes into relegation race

Ben Yedder's hat-trick sends Moses Simon's Nantes into relegation race

Arsenal star Folarin Balogun scores goal number 6 for Reims

Arsenal star Folarin Balogun scores goal number 6 for Reims

Chidozie Awaziem scores heroic winning goal for Hajduk Split against Rijeka

Chidozie Awaziem scores heroic winning goal for Hajduk Split against Rijeka

Cremonese lose hope in Dessers as barren start continues

Cremonese lose hope in Dessers as barren start continues

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Trending

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Tyrell Malacia pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]