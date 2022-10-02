Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Ifeoma Onumonu is back among the goals in the United States of America (USA).
VIDEO: Watch Ifeoma Onumonu score for Gotham FC against Portland Thorns
Ifeoma Onumonu on target for Gotham FC on Independence day ahead of Super Falcons friendly against Japan.
Recommended articles
The 28-year-old Onumonu was on target for Gotham FC as they recorded a 3-3 draw against Portland Thorns in a National Women's Soccer League played in the early hours of Sunday, October 2, 2022.
The game took place in the USA on Nigeria's independence day October 1 and Onumonu marked the celebrations with a goal.
The American-born Nigerian professional footballer played a key role as Gotham fought for a draw in front of their home fans.
Gotham 3-3 Portland
Japanese midfielder Nahomi Kawasumi put Gotham in front but two quick goals from Sophia Smith gave Portland a 2-1 lead going to the halftime break.
Sophia Smith scored for the USAWNT as they recorded a 4-0 victory against the Super Falcons in a friendly played in Kansas City last month.
Morgan Weaver made it 3-1 but Gotham responded when Margaret Purce provided a cross for Onumonu to score in the 56th minute.
in the 70trth minute, Onumonu was taken off for Paige Monaghan. Gotham would find a late equalizer scored by McCall Zerboni as both sides settled for a draw.
It was a good way to end the season for Onumonu and her Gotham teammates snapping a 12-game losing streak in the final fixture.
Onumonu will now join the Super Falcons of Nigeria for the international friendly fixture against former world champions the Nadeshiko of Japan scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2022