Super Falcons star Ifeoma Onumonu gets NBA superstar Kevin Durant as new owner of Gotham FC

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 it was announced that NBA superstar Kevin Durant has joined the ownership group of New York/ New Jersey football team Gotham FC the club Onumonu plays for.

Durant becomes an owner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side through Thirty Five Ventures (35V) a company co-founded by Kevin Durant and entrepreneur Rich Kleiman.

The Brooklyn Nets forward and his partner Kleiman join Gotham FC as minority investors of the club.

Kleiman, a partner of the two-time NBA Champion, stated why they decided to join the structure of the club.

In a message on the club official website said, “As a New York-based company, the opportunity for us to partner with a forward-thinking team like Gotham FC was a no-brainer.

“There’s been so much growth in the NWSL in recent years, and the chance to be a part of that growth and work directly with the Gotham FC executive team and players is really exciting.”

Durant and Klieman now join fellow minority owners Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant and Carli Lloyd, a former striker for the United State of America (USA) women's national football team.

Tammy Murphy, Club Chair of Gotham FC also explained that the addition of Durant and his partner to the team will see them involved in several aspects of the club.

Durant on acquiring Gotham FC

He said, “Bringing in Kevin, Rich, and 35V as investors is a huge statement about the positive trajectory of our club.

Ed Nalbandian, Managing Owner of Gotham FC added, “The level of enthusiasm they’ve displayed has been above and beyond anything we could have anticipated.

"We have tremendous aspirations this year both on and off the field and, together with 35V’s support and resources, we’re going to make sure New Jersey and New York hear all about it!”

“This is another big step forward for our franchise. Kevin and Rich are two of the most influential people in sports and their work in the business and entertainment world and their significant investment in Gotham FC illustrates the potential of our club.

"They will be tremendous resources to the club across multiple areas and we’re excited to welcome them to the Gotham FC family.”

This is not the first investment from Durant and his partner into football. Back in June 2020, Durant and Klieman acquired an ownership stake in Major League Soccer side the Philadelphia Union.

Onumonu and Gotham

Super Falcons star Onumonu joined Gotham FC back in 2020 and has been an integral part of the team ever since.