Okocha posted a condolence message to Davido on his Instagram account with a photo of the singer, with his fiancee Chioma Rowland and their late son Ifeanyi Adeleke, following the loss of their child who was reported to have passed in the early hours of Tuesday, 1st November 2022.
Wilfred Ndidi, Jay Jay Okocha commiserate with Davido over loss of his son
The Leicester City star and Super Eagles legend have both expressed sympathy for the Afrobeat singer following the tragic death of his son Ifeanyi.
Read Also
The Super Eagles legend who was short of words simply following the tragic news posted: “It is well”, with a heartbroken emoji on his official Instagram account on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2022, with a heartbroken emoji as he sent his prayers and support to the couple. as he sent his prayers and support to the couple.
Wilfred Ndidi sympathizes with Davido over son's death
The 25-year-old Super Eagles star and Leicester City midfielder is a known close friend of the Afrobeats singer.
Taking to his social media, Ndidi posted a message on his Instagram story also on Wednesday morning, sending his condolences to Davido and Chioma in a message that read: "My condolences to Davido and his family".
Ndidi has been known to be a huge fan of Davido and once attended his London concert at the O2.
He was also amongst the many friends of the singer who helped raise funds for his charity organization We Rise By Lifting Others on his 29th birthday in 2021.
More from category
-
Wilfred Ndidi, Jay Jay Okocha commiserate with Davido over loss of his son
-
Handball: The BIG winners from the Prudent Energy League & photos
-
Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival