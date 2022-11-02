Wilfred Ndidi, Jay Jay Okocha commiserate with Davido over loss of his son

The Super Eagles legend who was short of words simply following the tragic news posted: “It is well”, with a heartbroken emoji on his official Instagram account on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2022, with a heartbroken emoji as he sent his prayers and support to the couple. as he sent his prayers and support to the couple.

Wilfred Ndidi sympathizes with Davido over son's death

The 25-year-old Super Eagles star and Leicester City midfielder is a known close friend of the Afrobeats singer.

Taking to his social media, Ndidi posted a message on his Instagram story also on Wednesday morning, sending his condolences to Davido and Chioma in a message that read: "My condolences to Davido and his family".

Ndidi has been known to be a huge fan of Davido and once attended his London concert at the O2.