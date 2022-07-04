Ibrahimovic, Giroud model AC Milan new home jersey [Photos]

The new AC Milan jersey was modelled by first team stars Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

AC Milan unveiled the new home jersey was designed by their sponsors international sports wear brand Puma.

The new AC Milan jersey arrives after backlash of an earlier prototype unveiled before the end of last season.

Pulse Nigeria

AC Milan new jersey

The new AC Milan home jersey is inspired by new generations of Rossoneri and Milanese heritage.

The design has the Milan coat of arms on the upper back and features the Italian Tricolore on the sleeve cuffs.

Pulse Nigeria

It has the iconic black and red stripes worn by previous successful era's.

A statement about the new jersey on the AC Milan website said, "The new AC Milan Home jersey is a combination of fashion, design, street culture and heritage.

"The jersey pays tribute to what makes Milan unique."

Pulse Nigeria

Milan have added very little reinforcement in the transfer window as they aim to conquer Italy once again.