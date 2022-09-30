Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau replaces Amaju Pinnick as NFF President

After 8 years of Pinnick, Nigerian football gets a new savior as Zamfara-born Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau beats Seyi Akinwunmi to become the new NFF President.

Ibrahim Gusau emerged as the new Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President replacing Amaju Pinnick.

Gusau emerged as the winner at the NFF elections held in Benin City on Friday, September 30, 2022.

After several months of uncertainty, the NFF elections took place with representatives of the world football governing body FIFA in attendance.

There were 10 eligible candidates to replace Pinnick after eight years of his administration.

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau emerged as the winner at the NFF elections held in Benin City
The candidates included Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande,Mallam Adam Mouktar Mohammed, former vice presidents, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi and Mallam Shehu Dikko.

Others were Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Barr. Musa Amadu, Dr. Christian Emeruwa, Peterside Idah, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola and UK-based David-Buhari Doherty.

In the initial voting results, Gusau recorded 21 votes, Akinwunmi 12 votes, Dikko six votes, Yola and Idah had one vote each.

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau the former Zamfara State Football Association chairman is now NFF Chairman
Gusau needed 22 votes to win hence a final run-off for all candidates that had at least one vote.

Akinwunmi, Dikko, and Abba Yola all stepped down hence a final run-off between Gusau and Peterside.

Gusau the former Zamfara State Football Association chairman would emerge victorious and now lead the NFF for the next four years.

