Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau replaces Amaju Pinnick as NFF President

Gusau emerged as the winner at the NFF elections held in Benin City on Friday, September 30, 2022.

After several months of uncertainty, the NFF elections took place with representatives of the world football governing body FIFA in attendance.

Ibrahim Gusau the new NFF President

There were 10 eligible candidates to replace Pinnick after eight years of his administration.

The candidates included Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande,Mallam Adam Mouktar Mohammed, former vice presidents, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi and Mallam Shehu Dikko.

Others were Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Barr. Musa Amadu, Dr. Christian Emeruwa, Peterside Idah, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola and UK-based David-Buhari Doherty.

Gusau beats Akinwunmi

In the initial voting results, Gusau recorded 21 votes, Akinwunmi 12 votes, Dikko six votes, Yola and Idah had one vote each.

Gusau needed 22 votes to win hence a final run-off for all candidates that had at least one vote.

Akinwunmi, Dikko, and Abba Yola all stepped down hence a final run-off between Gusau and Peterside.