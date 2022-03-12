Manchester United dismissed Tottenham Hotspur in a hard-fought 3-2 win on Saturday, March 12 at Old Trafford.
'I love you' - Adekunle Gold silences haters, acknowledges the 'GOAT' Ronaldo following United victory
Nigerian Afrobeats superstar 'AG Baby' has reacted on social media to Cristiano Ronaldo's sublime hat-trick in Manchester United's win against Tottenham on Saturday
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 12th minute before Harry Kane equalized for Spurs through a penalty in the 35th minute to level matters.
Ronaldo again would give United the lead again three minutes later to go into the break with a 2-1 lead.
Spurs roared back into the game in the second-half after an unfortunate own goal from United captain Harry Maguire in the 72nd minute, before United's Number 7 will have the final say by scoring the winner in the 81st minute to complete his first hat-trick for the club since 2008.
Following Ronaldo's incredible display on Saturday evening, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Adekunle Gold has reacted on social media, professing his undying love for the Manchester United striker via a twitter post that read:
'I no dey argue GOAT with anybody again. I love you'
Recall that the multi-award winning Nigerian singer had previously shaded rival fans via a post on Twitter earlier on Friday before United's victory against Spurs on Saturday evening.
AG Baby would no doubt be pleased that he didn't have to go back to watch Manchester United grind out another disappointing result after last weekend's humiliation by Derby rivals Manchester City.
