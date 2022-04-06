'Total rejection' - Huesca slams Nwakali for AFCON accusations

Huesca terminated the contract of Nwakali citing several reasons for the decision.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the 23-year-old, Huesca have been bullying him ever since his decision to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The statement by Nwakali has gone viral with criticism about Nwakali's wages being withheld.

Pulse Nigeria

Huesca have taken to social media to give clarification on why they terminated the contract of Nwakali.

The statement issued by Huesca said, "In relation to the statements made by Kelechi Nwakali today after the early termination of the contract that linked him with SD Huesca, the club wishes to express its total rejection of their lack of veracity, all with the total conviction that the club has acted at all times with the utmost respect for the player.