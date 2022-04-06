SUPER EAGLES

'Total rejection' - Huesca slams Nwakali for AFCON accusations

Huesca reserves the exercise of any actions it deems appropriate in defense of its legitimate rights and interests.

Spanish Segunda Division side Sociedad Deportiva Huesca have responded to the allegations by Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.

Huesca terminated the contract of Nwakali citing several reasons for the decision.

Nwakali responded to the termination with an official statement on his social media platforms.

According to the 23-year-old, Huesca have been bullying him ever since his decision to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The statement by Nwakali has gone viral with criticism about Nwakali's wages being withheld.

Huesca have taken to social media to give clarification on why they terminated the contract of Nwakali.

The statement issued by Huesca said, "In relation to the statements made by Kelechi Nwakali today after the early termination of the contract that linked him with SD Huesca, the club wishes to express its total rejection of their lack of veracity, all with the total conviction that the club has acted at all times with the utmost respect for the player.

"Although, and given the seriousness of some of the statements made in the statement, this club reserves the exercise of any actions it deems appropriate in defense of its legitimate rights and interests."

